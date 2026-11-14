Ann Arbor’s education scene is busy—from U‑M lecture halls to local music schools and preschools, there are solid options if you like teaching.

Below are several current openings you can scan and click through fast.

Employer: The University of Michigan – LSA Statistics

The University of Michigan – Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Onsite, Ann Arbor Campus)

Type: Part-time (25% or 50% appointment, Regular)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting dates: 11/13/2026 – 11/27/2026

Teach intro and advanced Statistics/Data Science courses (like STATS 250, 401, 425 and DATASCI 507) as a Graduate Student Instructor. You must be a U‑M grad student in good standing for Winter 2027, have strong stats/data science background, and be able to attend lectures, lead discussions/labs, grade, and hold office hours.

Employer: The University of Michigan – Medical School

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Onsite, Ann Arbor Campus)

Type: Full-time, Regular

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Posting dates: 11/13/2026 – 11/20/2026

Michigan Medicine is hiring a board-certified or board-eligible MD/DO as a Clinical Lecturer in Obstetrics & Gynecology. You’ll combine patient care with teaching and collaboration in a large academic medical center; Michigan license (or ability to obtain) and postgraduate clinical training are required.

Employer: School of Rock Ann Arbor

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (In person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $18.00/hour

Teach one-on-one drum lessons to kids and teens in a fun, performance-focused setting. Strong drumming skills and a love of music education are key; prior teaching isn’t required, and there’s a flexible schedule with most lessons on weekday afternoons/evenings and Saturdays.

Employer: St. Paul Ann Arbor

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (In person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00/hour

Great fit for a college or high school student who enjoys little kids. Help run a play-based preschool classroom, support learning and social skills, and keep children safe; CPR certification, fingerprinting, and a calm, friendly attitude are important.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours and fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.