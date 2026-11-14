Ann Arbor’s retail scene is busy right now—campus, malls, and local shops are all hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, there’s a good mix of part-time and full-time roles open.

Employer: Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. Location: Ann Arbor, MI (campus store)

Ann Arbor, MI (campus store) Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the campus bookstore floor, coach team members, and handle opening/closing while keeping the store welcoming for students and faculty. Good fit if you have 2+ years retail experience and want leadership experience plus employee discounts and DailyPay access.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on the Clinique brand—help guests with skincare and makeup, do demos, and support in-store events. Great for beauty lovers who enjoy sales goals, building client lists, and ongoing brand training.

Employer: J.Crew

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: $13.73–$15.52/hour

Help shoppers find their style, support floor tasks, and work a flexible schedule including nights/weekends. Perks include up to 60% off J.Crew, J.Crew Factory, and Madewell, plus bonus programs and 401(k) with match.

Employer: Binson's Home Health Care

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 9:00 AM–5:30 PM

Salary: Not listed

Bridge hospital teams and home care by coordinating medical equipment for patients going home. Monday–Friday hours, full benefits, and a people-focused role where empathy and clear communication really matter.

Employer: Cirilla's

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI Type: Part-time (15–25 hrs/week)

Salary: From $13.74/hour

Work in an intimate, upscale retail setting—run the register, restock, and keep the store clean while helping customers feel comfortable. Night and weekend availability is key; includes an employee discount.

Employer: Skymint

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a cannabis retail team, oversee cash handling and inventory, and ensure compliance with regulations. Ideal if you have 2–3 years retail/guest service and want leadership experience in a growing industry.

Employer: SavATree

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI Type: Not stated (likely full-time)

Not stated (likely full-time) Salary: Competitive, based on experience

Support branch sales and operations with outbound calls, scheduling, and customer service. Comes with health & dental, PTO, 401(k), and lots of training and growth opportunities.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor, MI Type: Part-time

Salary: Starting at $15.25/hour

Work in the deli and fresh departments, helping customers, stocking, and keeping displays looking great. Offers weekly pay, team discount, education assistance, 401(k) with contributions, and growth programs.

Employer: Anthropologie (URBN)

Location: 3050 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $21.14/hour

Lead all things visual—product flow, displays, and in-store marketing—while managing and coaching the team. Good for experienced merchandisers (3+ years) who love creative store environments and want benefits plus employee discounts.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.