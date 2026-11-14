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🚧 Ann Arbor construction & skilled trades – several solid openings
Ann Arbor’s trades scene is busy right now, with strong demand for techs and electricians. If you’ve got hands-on skills, there’s good money and steady hours on the table.
Master Automotive Technician – $115K–$170K+
- Employer: MDP Diesel & Auto Repair
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $35–$55/hour, $115K–$170K+ earning potential, up to $5K sign-on bonus
Monday–Friday only (no weekends), busy year-round shop, and service advisors who actually sell your work. 100% employer-paid health, dental, and vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, growing PTO, and company-paid training make this a strong move for A-level techs.
Electrician – Michigan Medicine
- Employer: Michigan Medicine / University of Michigan
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Onsite at UM Hospital)
- Type: Full-time, regular, nonexempt
- Pay: $111,966.40 – $113,006.40/year
- Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 7:00am–3:30pm
Union skilled trades role doing installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical systems in a major hospital setting. Comes with day-one medical, dental, and vision, a 2:1 retirement match, and the stability of a large, long-standing employer.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t sit on it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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