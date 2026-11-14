Ann Arbor’s trades scene is busy right now, with strong demand for techs and electricians. If you’ve got hands-on skills, there’s good money and steady hours on the table.

Employer: MDP Diesel & Auto Repair

MDP Diesel & Auto Repair Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $35–$55/hour, $115K–$170K+ earning potential, up to $5K sign-on bonus

Monday–Friday only (no weekends), busy year-round shop, and service advisors who actually sell your work. 100% employer-paid health, dental, and vision, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, growing PTO, and company-paid training make this a strong move for A-level techs.

Employer: Michigan Medicine / University of Michigan

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Onsite at UM Hospital)

Type: Full-time, regular, nonexempt

Pay: $111,966.40 – $113,006.40/year

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 7:00am–3:30pm

Union skilled trades role doing installation, maintenance, and repair of electrical systems in a major hospital setting. Comes with day-one medical, dental, and vision, a 2:1 retirement match, and the stability of a large, long-standing employer.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t sit on it—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.