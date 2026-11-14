Ann Arbor has steady demand for people who keep cars running and buildings spotless. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role where you learn general vehicle maintenance and basic shop and grounds upkeep (cleaning, lawn mowing, snow removal). Uniform shirts, jacket, and belt are provided, and full-time staff may get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and paid holidays. Great if you have a driver’s license and want to grow your mechanical skills.

Note: Another posting (FT 8007) is the same role with the same employer, so it’s listed once here.

Employer: Michigan Medicine

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time, onsite

Schedule: Midnights, Thu–Mon, 11:30 pm–8:00 am

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team of 15+ Environmental Services staff in a major hospital, handling staffing, training, inspections, and quality checks. Comes with excellent medical, dental, and vision from day one and a 2:1 retirement match, ideal for someone with supervisory experience in EVS, healthcare, hospitality, or similar.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.