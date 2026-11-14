Ann Arbor has some solid office jobs right now, especially in healthcare and education. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Western Veterinary Partners (Arbor Hills Animal Clinic)

Western Veterinary Partners (Arbor Hills Animal Clinic) Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time (4x10s, Monday–Friday, no weekends )

(4x10s, ) Pay: $18–$22/hour

Why it’s interesting: Front-desk role in a busy vet clinic where you’re the friendly face for pet owners. Handle phones, appointments, payments, and client questions, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and pet discount.

Employer: nfd

Location: Ann Arbor & Milan, MI (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $24/hour

Why it’s interesting: Mix of dental assisting and front-desk work, with on-the-job training if you’re newer. Offers medical, dental, 401(k)/403(b), PTO, and paid training; Saturday availability needed.

Employer: The University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Onsite, UM Hospital – CVC 8D)

Type: Full-time, Regular, Nonexempt

Why it’s interesting: Senior admin role on an inpatient unit handling payroll, staffing/scheduling, hiring paperwork, and projects. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision and a 2:1 retirement match.

Employer: Trinity Health IHA Medical Group

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (overseeing West Arbor & Chelsea urgent care sites)

(overseeing West Arbor & Chelsea urgent care sites) Type: Full-time, Rotating shift

Why it’s interesting: Lead daily office operations, supervise staff, handle scheduling and patient flow, and help solve insurance/reception issues. Designed for someone with medical office + Medical Assistant background, with day-one benefits and growth potential.

Employer: University of Michigan

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (hybrid eligibility per department)

(hybrid eligibility per department) Type: Full-time, Term-limited (through ~Aug 2028, possible extension)

Why it’s interesting: High-visibility role supporting a major campus initiative: complex calendar management, event logistics, financial processing, and liaison work with leaders and community partners. Includes generous time off, 2-for-1 retirement match, and comprehensive health benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.