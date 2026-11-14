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Ann Arbor
📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs in Ann Arbor With Benefits
12 days ago
Ann Arbor has some solid office jobs right now, especially in healthcare and education. If you like keeping things organized and helping people, these are worth a look.
Veterinary Receptionist / Customer Service Representative
- Employer: Western Veterinary Partners (Arbor Hills Animal Clinic)
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Type: Full-time (4x10s, Monday–Friday, no weekends)
- Pay: $18–$22/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Front-desk role in a busy vet clinic where you’re the friendly face for pet owners. Handle phones, appointments, payments, and client questions, with medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and pet discount.
Dental Office Assistant / Receptionist
- Employer: nfd
- Location: Ann Arbor & Milan, MI (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Up to $24/hour
- Why it’s interesting: Mix of dental assisting and front-desk work, with on-the-job training if you’re newer. Offers medical, dental, 401(k)/403(b), PTO, and paid training; Saturday availability needed.
Admin Asst Sr Healthcare
- Employer: The University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Onsite, UM Hospital – CVC 8D)
- Type: Full-time, Regular, Nonexempt
- Why it’s interesting: Senior admin role on an inpatient unit handling payroll, staffing/scheduling, hiring paperwork, and projects. Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision and a 2:1 retirement match.
Office Coordinator – Urgent Care West Arbor & Chelsea
- Employer: Trinity Health IHA Medical Group
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI (overseeing West Arbor & Chelsea urgent care sites)
- Type: Full-time, Rotating shift
- Why it’s interesting: Lead daily office operations, supervise staff, handle scheduling and patient flow, and help solve insurance/reception issues. Designed for someone with medical office + Medical Assistant background, with day-one benefits and growth potential.
Senior Administrative Assistant – Human Health & Well-being Impact Year
- Employer: University of Michigan
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI (hybrid eligibility per department)
- Type: Full-time, Term-limited (through ~Aug 2028, possible extension)
- Why it’s interesting: High-visibility role supporting a major campus initiative: complex calendar management, event logistics, financial processing, and liaison work with leaders and community partners. Includes generous time off, 2-for-1 retirement match, and comprehensive health benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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