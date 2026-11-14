Ann Arbor neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, from home fixtures to garden help. If you’re nearby, these could be a great fit for your home or yard.

Item: Black bathroom vanity with turquoise glass vessel sink and chrome faucet

Condition: Cabinet shows visible wear; faucet works well

Size: 36" wide x 20" deep x 31" high

Material: Press board (described as fairly heavy, likely needs 2 people to load)

Location: 3055 Sunnywood Drive, Sister Lakes neighborhood near Weber's, Ann Arbor, MI

Cost: Free if you can pick it up

Pickup details: First come, first served; you’ll need to bring help to move it

This is a full vanity setup with cabinet, countertop, vessel sink, and faucet included. Good for a budget bathroom update or a basement/garage sink project if you don’t mind some wear on the cabinet.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pair of window screens for a double-casement window

Quantity: Two grey screens

Frame color: Bronze/silver-colored frames

Size (each): 25" wide x 31" tall

Condition: Great shape; removed from a 1950s ranch home when the window was replaced

Location: Sister Lakes neighborhood near Weber's, Ann Arbor, MI

Cost: Free

Pickup details: Poster can put them outside for pickup at your convenience once you reply on Nextdoor

These are handy if you have similar-sized casement windows or a DIY project that needs sturdy screens.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Looking for: Bagged leaves from lawns that do not use chemicals

Use: Leaves will be used in an organic garden to grow food for the poster and a local food pantry

Preferred area: SE Ann Arbor or nearby Ypsilanti

Pickup: Poster’s son can pick up the bags from you

How to help: If you have suitable leaves, contact the poster through Nextdoor

If you rake and bag your leaves and don’t use lawn chemicals, this is a nice way to keep them out of the landfill and support local food growing.

👉 See this request on nextdoor.com

Free items in Ann Arbor tend to go quickly, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and reach out to the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.