Ann Arbor’s legal scene is busy right now, with options from in‑house corporate to healthcare compliance and remote editorial work. If you’re detail‑oriented and like rules, contracts, or research, these are worth a look.

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the General Counsel and Legal Team with operations, projects, tech tools, and executive support. Good fit if you have 5+ years in legal or business operations, love organizing complex work, and want strong benefits (medical, dental, vision day one, 401k match, bonus, stock discount, wellness and family perks).

Employer: Domino's

Domino's Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle franchise agreement enforcement, renewals, and contract paperwork while working closely with regions and in‑house counsel. Great for someone with a business degree, strong writing skills, and comfort reading legal documents who wants corporate experience plus the same robust benefits package as above.

Employer: Michigan Medicine

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Review and route clinical research charges to keep billing compliant with Medicare/CMS rules and trial agreements. Ideal if you have a bachelor’s in business/finance/health field, 3+ years in revenue cycle or clinical operations, and want day‑one medical/dental/vision plus a 2:1 retirement match at a major academic health system.

Employer: Thomson Reuters (Practical Law)

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (home office / remote in US)

Type: Full-time

Base Pay (US): $119,700 – $222,300 (higher ranges in select major cities)

Use your 8+ years as a capital markets lawyer to write and maintain securities offering content and help build AI‑powered legal tools. Great if you enjoy drafting in plain English, tracking market developments, and want a flexible hybrid/remote setup, strong benefits, and time‑off policies focused on work‑life balance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.