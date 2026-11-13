Ann Arbor’s research scene is buzzing right now, from bench science to data-heavy national security work. Here are a few strong roles if you’re ready for your next step in science and research.

Employer: Michigan Medicine – Kresge Hearing Research Institute (Dr. Yunlu Zhu Lab)

Michigan Medicine – Kresge Hearing Research Institute (Dr. Yunlu Zhu Lab) Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time, Postdoctoral Research Fellow

Salary: Not listed

Work on neuronal and glial mechanisms of vestibular function and nervous system regeneration using zebrafish. You’ll design behavioral assays, do fluorescence imaging and quantitative analysis, and help mentor students while building your own independent research direction.

Employer: Michigan Medicine – Department of Otolaryngology

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time, Research Fellow (Postdoc)

Salary: Not listed

Blend 3D scanning/printing with data science to create custom auditory prosthetics and analyze large cochlear implant datasets. Ideal if you have a PhD in engineering or hearing science, strong CAD and 3D printing skills, plus Python or R for machine learning and outcomes modeling.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs – VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (onsite, not virtual)

Type: Full-time, Term appointment (up to 4 years)

Salary: Not listed

Coordinate clinical research with Veterans, including recruiting participants, managing clinical tests, collecting and analyzing data, and handling regulatory paperwork. Good fit if you like patient-facing work, detailed protocols, and supporting multi-site or complex clinical studies.

Employer: Los Alamos National Laboratory (LANL) – SPARC Program

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (SPARC center at U-M North Campus)

Type: Full-time, Postdoctoral Research Associate

Salary: Not listed

Join a LANL–U-M collaboration to build AI/ML-driven detonation models and simulate high-speed reactive flows for national security applications. Great for PhDs in computational science/engineering with strong coding (Python/Fortran/C++), compressible flow background, and the ability to obtain a DOE Q clearance (U.S. citizenship required).

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application started while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.