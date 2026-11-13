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Ann Arbor
📅 Eagle Scholars UM Ann Arbor visit on Nov. 13, 2026
4 days ago
📅 Eagle Scholars campus visit to UM Ann Arbor
The South Redford Eagle Scholars Program has a campus visit planned for Friday, 11/13/2026, from 10:00 AM–1:45 PM at Pierpont Commons, 2101 Bonisteel Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 (Southeast Room).
About 35 students (mostly 11th graders, plus a few 12th graders from Thurston High School) are scheduled to attend.
Planned schedule:
- 10:00 AM – YBIC presentation
- 11:10 AM – Lunch at Bursley Dining Hall
- 12:15 PM – Scavenger hunt ending at the Cube on Central Campus
If your student is in the Eagle Scholars Program, check with Thurston High School for any permission forms, transportation details, or updates for this trip.
More Info: South Redford Eagle Scholars Program | South Redfo...
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