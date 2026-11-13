📅 Eagle Scholars campus visit to UM Ann Arbor

The South Redford Eagle Scholars Program has a campus visit planned for Friday, 11/13/2026, from 10:00 AM–1:45 PM at Pierpont Commons, 2101 Bonisteel Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI 48109 (Southeast Room).

About 35 students (mostly 11th graders, plus a few 12th graders from Thurston High School) are scheduled to attend.

Planned schedule:

10:00 AM – YBIC presentation

– YBIC presentation 11:10 AM – Lunch at Bursley Dining Hall

– Lunch at 12:15 PM – Scavenger hunt ending at the Cube on Central Campus

If your student is in the Eagle Scholars Program, check with Thurston High School for any permission forms, transportation details, or updates for this trip.