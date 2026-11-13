Ann Arbor’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and techy medical spaces. If you like people, process, and a bit of paperwork, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: University of Michigan – Life Sciences Institute (LSI)

University of Michigan – Life Sciences Institute (LSI) Location: Ann Arbor, MI (hybrid: 3 days on-site , 2 days remote)

(hybrid: , 2 days remote) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support a busy research institute with hiring, onboarding/offboarding, time reporting, and HR records. Good fit if you have 2+ years HR experience, love details, and want strong U-M benefits plus a steady hybrid schedule.

Employer: Micro-Tech Endoscopy Americas

Location: Ann Arbor, MI 48104 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time

Salary: $60,000–$65,000 per year

Handle bi-weekly payroll, benefits, onboarding, and HR records for a growing medical device company. Great if you have 1–3 years HR/payroll experience, strong Excel skills, and want solid benefits (401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO).

Employer: The University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine

Location: Michigan Medicine – Ann Arbor, MI (mostly remote , some on-site training as needed)

Michigan Medicine – (mostly , some on-site training as needed) Type: Full-time, Regular, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Design and run eLearning and training programs for revenue cycle (billing) teams. Best for someone with 5–8 years training experience, strong Articulate/online learning skills, and interest in healthcare operations.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills travel well, and Ann Arbor employers often hire for potential.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.