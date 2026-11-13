undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🧑💼 Ann Arbor HR Jobs: Multiple Openings, One at $60K+
Ann Arbor’s HR scene is busy right now, especially in healthcare and techy medical spaces. If you like people, process, and a bit of paperwork, these roles are worth a look.
HR Assistant Intermediate – Life Sciences Institute
- Employer: University of Michigan – Life Sciences Institute (LSI)
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI (hybrid: 3 days on-site, 2 days remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Support a busy research institute with hiring, onboarding/offboarding, time reporting, and HR records. Good fit if you have 2+ years HR experience, love details, and want strong U-M benefits plus a steady hybrid schedule.
Human Resources Coordinator
- Employer: Micro-Tech Endoscopy Americas
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI 48104 (in-person)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $60,000–$65,000 per year
Handle bi-weekly payroll, benefits, onboarding, and HR records for a growing medical device company. Great if you have 1–3 years HR/payroll experience, strong Excel skills, and want solid benefits (401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO).
Training Specialist Senior – Revenue Cycle
- Employer: The University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine
- Location: Michigan Medicine – Ann Arbor, MI (mostly remote, some on-site training as needed)
- Type: Full-time, Regular, Exempt
- Salary: Not listed
Design and run eLearning and training programs for revenue cycle (billing) teams. Best for someone with 5–8 years training experience, strong Articulate/online learning skills, and interest in healthcare operations.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—HR skills travel well, and Ann Arbor employers often hire for potential.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.