🛒 Ann Arbor Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Ann Arbor’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, from campus call centers to candy shops and malls. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Sephora

Sephora Location: Briarwood Mall, Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)

Pay: $24.00 – $27.50 per hour

Lead the sales floor, coach a team, and help customers find products they love in a fast-paced beauty store. Great fit if you have 2+ years of retail/hospitality leadership, enjoy training others, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Vintage To Vogue (V2V)

Location: Kerrytown, Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Seasonal, in-person

Pay: $13.00 – $17.00 per hour

Help customers, run the register, and keep this boutique looking sharp during the holiday rush. You’ll need to be available around Thanksgiving and Christmas, with a chance to stay on after the holidays.

Employer: The University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time, temporary, nonexempt

Job Opening ID: 285285

Posting dates: 11/05/2026 – 11/12/2026 (minimum)

Answer calls about medical equipment, enter and dispatch work orders, and support hospital staff from a call center setting. Good for someone with 2+ years of customer service, strong phone skills, and comfort working in a busy, changing environment.

Employer: Sweet Hop Swedish Candy

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off

Run the daily operations of a colorful candy shop: open the store, keep displays stocked and beautiful, and handle online order fulfillment. Ideal if you have retail management experience, love customer service, and want a fun, hands-on role.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Support Domino’s Supply Chain Center with order processing, credit management, and customer support over phone, email, and chat. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision from day one, 401k match, bonus, and more) and suits someone with 1+ year of customer service or accounting/bookkeeping experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances at the same company.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.