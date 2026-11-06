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🛒 Ann Arbor Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Ann Arbor’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, from campus call centers to candy shops and malls. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, this week has some solid options.
Sales and Service Leader – Briarwood Mall (Sephora)
- Employer: Sephora
- Location: Briarwood Mall, Ann Arbor, MI
- Type: Full-time, hourly (non-exempt)
- Pay: $24.00 – $27.50 per hour
Lead the sales floor, coach a team, and help customers find products they love in a fast-paced beauty store. Great fit if you have 2+ years of retail/hospitality leadership, enjoy training others, and can work nights, weekends, and holidays.
Seasonal Sales Associate – V2V Kerrytown
- Employer: Vintage To Vogue (V2V)
- Location: Kerrytown, Ann Arbor, MI
- Type: Seasonal, in-person
- Pay: $13.00 – $17.00 per hour
Help customers, run the register, and keep this boutique looking sharp during the holiday rush. You’ll need to be available around Thanksgiving and Christmas, with a chance to stay on after the holidays.
Call Center Representative – Clinical Engineering (Michigan Medicine)
- Employer: The University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Hybrid)
- Type: Part-time, temporary, nonexempt
- Job Opening ID: 285285
- Posting dates: 11/05/2026 – 11/12/2026 (minimum)
Answer calls about medical equipment, enter and dispatch work orders, and support hospital staff from a call center setting. Good for someone with 2+ years of customer service, strong phone skills, and comfort working in a busy, changing environment.
Assistant Manager / Fulfillment Manager – Sweet Hop Swedish Candy
- Employer: Sweet Hop Swedish Candy
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour
- Benefits: Employee discount, paid time off
Run the daily operations of a colorful candy shop: open the store, keep displays stocked and beautiful, and handle online order fulfillment. Ideal if you have retail management experience, love customer service, and want a fun, hands-on role.
Senior Customer Service Representative – Domino’s Supply Chain
- Employer: Domino’s
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Type: Full-time
Support Domino’s Supply Chain Center with order processing, credit management, and customer support over phone, email, and chat. Comes with a strong benefits package (medical, dental, vision from day one, 401k match, bonus, and more) and suits someone with 1+ year of customer service or accounting/bookkeeping experience.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link anyway—openings like these tend to lead to more chances at the same company.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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