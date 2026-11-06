🧑‍💼 Ann Arbor HR Jobs: Multiple Openings, Up to $247K+

Ann Arbor’s HR scene is busy right now, from global brands to our hometown university hospital. If you work in recruiting, employee relations, or compensation, there’s real variety here.

Employer: Manpower

Manpower Location: Ann Arbor, MI (office on Parkland Plaza)

(office on Parkland Plaza) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly recruiting role where you support hiring and onboarding, run background checks, and keep Excel trackers up to date. Competitive base pay, full benefits, 401(k) match, 20 days PTO, gym discounts, and pet insurance make this a solid launchpad into HR and talent acquisition.

Employer: Google

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (plus other US locations)

(plus other US locations) Type: Full-time, Fixed-Term (through 07/31/2027)

Salary: US $171,000 – $247,000 + 20% bonus target

Senior-level investigations role on Google’s Extended Workforce team, handling complex global cases around policy violations and co-employment risk. Comes with a big compensation range, 20 days vacation, 13 holidays, robust health benefits, long maternity/baby bonding leave, and 401(k) with match.

Employer: The University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Michigan Medicine – hybrid eligible)

(Michigan Medicine – hybrid eligible) Type: Full-time, Regular, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application window: Posted 11/05/2026 – minimum through 11/12/2026

Strategic TA role focused on workforce planning, sourcing, and employer branding for one of the country’s top academic health systems. You’ll partner with leaders, analyze talent data, and attend recruiting events, with day-one medical/dental/vision, 2:1 retirement match with immediate vesting, mental health programs, and flexible work options.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior compensation role owning executive and equity plan administration, market benchmarking, and board-level materials. Ideal if you love data and Excel and want to work at a major public company, with day-one medical/dental/vision, paid holidays and vacation, 401(k) match, stock discount, company bonus, fertility and adoption benefits, and wellness programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed on the same careers page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.