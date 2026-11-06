🎓 Several Education & Training Jobs Around Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood centers to the U‑M hospital school program. If you like helping people learn, there are a few solid options to check out this week.

Employer: AIR Aerial Fitness

AIR Aerial Fitness Location: Ann Arbor, MI (in person)

Type: Other / part-time (about 3–7 hours per week )

Other / part-time (about ) Pay: $30–$33 per hour

Teach fun, high‑energy group classes in an aerial fitness studio. You’ll need 1+ year of group fitness teaching, a current fitness or aerial certification, and the ability to work evenings and rotating weekends. Perks include free unlimited AIR® classes, flexible scheduling, and employee discounts, with chances to grow into more formats over time.

Employer: Confidential (school in Ann Arbor)

(school in Ann Arbor) Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Be the operational backbone of a school, handling staff scheduling, coaching, and compliance while keeping classrooms running smoothly. This role partners closely with the School Director, steps in when they’re away, and focuses on family communication, safety, and staff development—great for someone with strong leadership and early childhood/childcare experience.

Employer: The University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (onsite at C.S. Mott & Ypsilanti Health Center)

Type: Part-time, Temporary

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Posting dates: 11/05/2026 – 02/03/2027

Support students who are receiving medical or mental health care by running daily school sessions and helping plan smooth returns to their home schools. You’ll need a Bachelor’s in education, a valid Michigan teaching certificate, and 3+ years of teaching experience; hospital or clinical experience and special ed or secondary math are a plus.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on hours, requirements, and how flexible they can be.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.