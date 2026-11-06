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🔬 Ann Arbor Science & Research Jobs – Multiple Open Roles
Ann Arbor’s research scene is buzzing right now, from big-name industry labs to cutting-edge teams at U‑M. If you’re into data, lab work, or clinical studies, there are some solid options open.
Senior Manager, FSQA
- Employer: Domino's
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead food safety and quality across North American supply chain centers for Domino’s. This role owns food safety programs, audits, and risk management, and travels up to 50% across the U.S. and Canada. Strong fit if you have 7+ years in FSQA/food manufacturing and 3+ years leading QA teams.
Clinical Research Assistant (TEMP)
- Employer: The University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine, Neurosurgery
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Onsite)
- Type: Part-time, Temporary (0.1 FTE ~ 4 hours/week)
- Salary: Not listed
- Posting window: 11/05/2026 – 11/12/2026
Support spine clinical research with chart review, data collection, basic stats, and manuscript prep. Great side role if you’re organized, detail‑oriented, and want hands-on experience in clinical research while keeping a very light schedule.
RESEARCH FELLOW – PET Radiotracer Development
- Employer: The University of Michigan – Department of Radiology
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-time, Regular
- Salary: Not listed
- Posting window: 11/05/2026 – 02/03/2027
Postdoc-level role working on novel PET radiotracers in preclinical models. You’ll do wet lab assays, autoradiography, image data analysis, and can learn kinetic modeling—ideal if you have a PhD in a related field and want to grow your publication record.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on fit and future openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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