undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
👔 Ann Arbor Executive & Management Roles – Multiple Openings
Ann Arbor’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in healthcare, research, and construction. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to check out this week.
Fetal Care Project Manager Intermediate – Michigan Medicine
- Employer: The University of Michigan (Michigan Medicine – Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center)
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-Time, Regular, Exempt
- Category: Administration / Project Management
- Posting dates: 11/05/2026 – 11/19/2026
Lead operations and strategic projects for a high-impact fetal care program. You’ll coordinate multidisciplinary teams, manage quality and performance dashboards, support business planning, and help grow specialized clinical services that directly affect patient and family experience.
Project Manager I – Heavy Civil Construction (MBC Holdings / Miller Bros. Const.)
- Employer: MBC Holdings – Miller Bros. Const., Inc.
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI (office + field)
- Type: Full-time
- Category: Project Management / Construction
Entry-to-mid level project manager role on heavy civil and bridge projects. You’ll help run jobs from bid through closeout—tracking budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and safety—while splitting time between the office and active construction sites.
Commercialization Program Director, MTRAC for Life Sciences – Innovation Partnerships
- Employer: The University of Michigan – Innovation Partnerships
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Hybrid)
- Type: Full-Time, Regular, Exempt
- Salary: $90,000 – $135,000
- Category: Administration / Program & Portfolio Management
- Posting dates: 11/05/2026 – 11/12/2026 (may close any time after minimum period)
Senior role leading a statewide life sciences commercialization fund (Kickstart + MTRAC). You’ll run RFPs, manage a $2M program budget, guide faculty projects from idea to market, work with MEDC and oversight committees, and mentor researchers on funding, IP, and startup strategy.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles at the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.