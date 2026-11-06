👔 Ann Arbor Executive & Management Roles – Multiple Openings

Ann Arbor’s leadership job market is busy right now, especially in healthcare, research, and construction. If you’ve got management experience, there are several solid options to check out this week.

Employer: The University of Michigan (Michigan Medicine – Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center)

The (Michigan Medicine – Fetal Diagnosis and Treatment Center) Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Full-Time, Regular, Exempt

Category: Administration / Project Management

Administration / Project Management Posting dates: 11/05/2026 – 11/19/2026

Lead operations and strategic projects for a high-impact fetal care program. You’ll coordinate multidisciplinary teams, manage quality and performance dashboards, support business planning, and help grow specialized clinical services that directly affect patient and family experience.

Employer: MBC Holdings – Miller Bros. Const., Inc.

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (office + field)

(office + field) Type: Full-time

Full-time Category: Project Management / Construction

Entry-to-mid level project manager role on heavy civil and bridge projects. You’ll help run jobs from bid through closeout—tracking budgets, schedules, subcontractors, and safety—while splitting time between the office and active construction sites.

Employer: The University of Michigan – Innovation Partnerships

The Location: Ann Arbor, MI (Hybrid)

(Hybrid) Type: Full-Time, Regular, Exempt

Salary: $90,000 – $135,000

Category: Administration / Program & Portfolio Management

Administration / Program & Portfolio Management Posting dates: 11/05/2026 – 11/12/2026 (may close any time after minimum period)

Senior role leading a statewide life sciences commercialization fund (Kickstart + MTRAC). You’ll run RFPs, manage a $2M program budget, guide faculty projects from idea to market, work with MEDC and oversight committees, and mentor researchers on funding, IP, and startup strategy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles at the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.