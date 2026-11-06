💻 Ann Arbor IT: Multiple High-Level Tech Roles Now Hiring

Ann Arbor’s tech scene is buzzing, from finance platforms to pizza-powered AI. Here are several senior IT roles hiring now if you’re ready for your next big move.

Employer: HDR

HDR Location: Ann Arbor, MI (role is part of a nationwide team)

(role is part of a nationwide team) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed for Michigan; ranges shared only for select states

Lead how federal business data is defined and used across HDR – this is a business leadership role, not pure IT. You’ll set data standards, align with federal systems like SAM.gov and FPDS, drive data quality, and help teams reuse trusted data for analytics, compliance, and AI.

Employer: BURGEON IT SERVICES

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Own the design of enterprise-scale Azure cloud solutions – from AKS, App Services, Azure Networking, Landing Zones, Entra ID/AAD to Terraform/Bicep and CI/CD. Great if you like being hands-on with modernization, security, governance, and cost optimization across complex Azure environments.

Employer: Charles Schwab

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (on-site / hybrid as specified by Schwab)

(on-site / hybrid as specified by Schwab) Type: Regular, full-time

Salary: ~$52.88 – $55.29 per hour (plus bonus eligibility)

(plus bonus eligibility) Application deadline: 2026-11-11

Work on Schwab’s flagship thinkorswim® Desktop trading platform, focusing on backend development for a high-performance, multi-threaded system. Ideal if you enjoy complex problem solving, transactional market data, and want strong benefits like 401(k) with match, ESPP, sabbatical, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the senior technical authority for Domino’s enterprise AI platform, covering classical ML, generative AI, and agentic AI in an Azure + Databricks environment. You’ll own AI reference architecture, RAG and semantic search patterns, agent orchestration, governance, and observability—perfect for someone with deep enterprise AI and architecture experience.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and requirements that might match your background.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.