🏗️ Ann Arbor Architecture & Engineering – Multiple High-Skill Roles

Ann Arbor’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, from campus infrastructure to cutting‑edge flight control and power delivery. If you’re an engineer looking to level up, this week has some strong options.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Ann Arbor, MI (remote within Central region)

(remote within Central region) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Expected $100K–$166K (Illinois range)

Lead high‑voltage overhead transmission projects up to 765kV with a mix of design, project leadership, and client coordination. Great fit if you have a PE, 5–7 years in transmission, and want flexible remote work while driving major power delivery projects.

Employer: KYYBA Inc

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Work on next‑gen flying mobility: design advanced flight control algorithms, run complex simulations, and support wind tunnel and real‑world flight tests. Ideal for a PhD (or strong MS) in Aero/Mech/Robotics with hands‑on drone, fixed‑wing, and embedded systems experience.

Employer: HDR

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (primary), also Lansing, MI

(primary), also Lansing, MI Type: Full-time, temporary internship

Full-time, Salary: Not listed

Great entry point into the power and transmission world for current engineering students. You’ll help prepare design packages, do basic calculations, and join field reviews while learning from a nationally ranked power team.

Employer: University of Michigan

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time, hybrid eligible

Full-time, hybrid eligible Salary: Not listed

Lead campus‑wide electrical systems: primary voltage loops, substations, PV, EV charging, life‑safety, and more. This role suits a Michigan PE (or transferable) with 15+ years experience who wants long‑term impact, strong benefits, and a mission‑driven environment.

Employer: V2Soft

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Join the Client Mothership Project working on flying mobility vehicles. You’ll design and validate flight control algorithms, refine multi‑body simulations, and support wind tunnel and live flight tests, with a focus on drones, fixed‑wing aircraft, and embedded systems.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level or focus if your core skills line up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.