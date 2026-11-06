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🏗️ Ann Arbor Architecture & Engineering – Multiple High-Skill Roles
Ann Arbor’s engineering scene is buzzing right now, from campus infrastructure to cutting‑edge flight control and power delivery. If you’re an engineer looking to level up, this week has some strong options.
Transmission Line Project Engineer (Central) – Remote
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI (remote within Central region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Expected $100K–$166K (Illinois range)
Lead high‑voltage overhead transmission projects up to 765kV with a mix of design, project leadership, and client coordination. Great fit if you have a PE, 5–7 years in transmission, and want flexible remote work while driving major power delivery projects.
Research Engineer – Flight Control
- Employer: KYYBA Inc
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on next‑gen flying mobility: design advanced flight control algorithms, run complex simulations, and support wind tunnel and real‑world flight tests. Ideal for a PhD (or strong MS) in Aero/Mech/Robotics with hands‑on drone, fixed‑wing, and embedded systems experience.
Transmission Line Intern
- Employer: HDR
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI (primary), also Lansing, MI
- Type: Full-time, temporary internship
- Salary: Not listed
Great entry point into the power and transmission world for current engineering students. You’ll help prepare design packages, do basic calculations, and join field reviews while learning from a nationally ranked power team.
Senior Electrical Engineer
- Employer: University of Michigan
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Type: Full-time, hybrid eligible
- Salary: Not listed
Lead campus‑wide electrical systems: primary voltage loops, substations, PV, EV charging, life‑safety, and more. This role suits a Michigan PE (or transferable) with 15+ years experience who wants long‑term impact, strong benefits, and a mission‑driven environment.
Senior Research Engineer – Flight Control
- Employer: V2Soft
- Location: Ann Arbor, MI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Join the Client Mothership Project working on flying mobility vehicles. You’ll design and validate flight control algorithms, refine multi‑body simulations, and support wind tunnel and live flight tests, with a focus on drones, fixed‑wing aircraft, and embedded systems.
If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in level or focus if your core skills line up.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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