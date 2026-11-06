📣 Ann Arbor Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple $100K+ Paths

Ann Arbor’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, from big tech and finance to local auto and staffing shops. Here are several solid roles, many with clear paths to six figures or strong growth.

Employer: Mathematica

Mathematica Location: Ann Arbor, MI (remote eligible)

(remote eligible) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $57,000–$65,000/year

This role supports proposal teams that win research and policy work in health, education, and more. Good fit if you’re organized, love writing and coordination, and want strong benefits at an employee‑owned firm.

Employer: Google

Google Location: Ann Arbor, MI (multiple US locations available)

(multiple US locations available) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000–$217,000/year + 15% bonus + equity + benefits

Lead complex energy impact deals that support Google’s clean, reliable power goals for data centers. Ideal for someone with deep deal-making experience and energy sector knowledge who wants high impact and high pay.

Employer: Clarivate

Clarivate Location: Ann Arbor, MI (remote, heavy US travel)

(remote, heavy US travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,000–$138,000/year + incentive/bonus

Own product-led sales strategy for tools like Web of Science and InCites across US universities. Great for seasoned academic/SAAS sellers who enjoy consultative, complex deals and frequent travel.

Employer: Midas – Detroit (Halco Group)

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $70,000–$98,800/year (base + uncapped commission)

Run the front counter, sell maintenance, repairs, and tires, and keep a busy shop humming. Strong fit if you like fast-paced customer contact, Saturdays are okay, and you want a path to store manager pay.

Employer: Domino’s

Domino’s Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (includes company bonus and strong benefits)

Lead multi-step digital and personalized campaigns that boost customer lifetime value. Perfect for CRM pros who enjoy data, machine-learning driven targeting, and cross-functional marketing work.

Employer: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $115,000–$190,000/year + incentive compensation

Drive asset growth and coach Financial Advisors on products and business development. Best for experienced wealth management or FA talent with licenses who want a high-impact, high-visibility role.

Employer: Phoenix Services

Phoenix Services Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Full-time, direct hire Salary: $40,000–$60,000/year + commission & bonuses

Field-based outside sales role cold calling around Southeast Michigan, with a company vehicle and no weekends. Good entry point if you’re hungry to learn sales and like the idea of growing into branch management.

Employer: University of Michigan – Department of Pediatrics

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (hybrid, at least 1 day/week on-site)

Type: Full-time, regular

Full-time, regular Salary: Not listed

Plan and deliver strategic communications, newsletters, web and social content, and event promotion for Pediatrics. Great for a communicator who enjoys varied projects, healthcare/academic settings, and hybrid work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas or related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.