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Ann Arbor

🎁 Community Freebies Popping Up Around Ann Arbor Today

8 days ago

Ann Arbor neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from kitchen odds and ends to home decor and furniture. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.

Food-safe O-rings for Chef's Design pressure cooker

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C1bJX_1GoNCLU600

Item: Food-safe O-rings for Chef's Design pressure cooker (secondary vent seal, not main gasket)
Details: Standard part, 3/8" ID, 1/16" cross-section. Poster has a large pack and is happy to give away a few to anyone who can use them, especially if you have this pressure cooker or another appliance that uses the same size.
Condition: Not stated, but described as standard, food-safe O-rings.
Location: Dexter-Miller, Ann Arbor, MI
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Brillante chandelier spray cleaner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ihOIx_1GoNCLU600

Item: Brillante chandelier spray cleaner
Details: New, unused, ammonia-free, and eco-friendly. Just spray it on your chandelier and let it drip clean. The owner doesn’t have a use for it.
Condition: New / unused
Location: Heatheridgers, Ann Arbor, MI
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Set of 2 Black Modern Chairs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22VgTj_1GoNCLU600

Item: Set of 2 black modern chairs
Details: Pair of sturdy MCM-style black chairs with metal legs, good for dining or office use. The poster notes they are “not perfect, but not bad for the price” (free!).
Pickup: First come, first served (FCFS) on the curb at 1499 Maywood Ave, Ann Arbor, MI.
Condition: Used, some wear expected.
Location: Dicken, Ann Arbor, MI
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

If something here catches your eye, try to check the listing and arrange pickup soon—free deals in Ann Arbor tend to disappear fast.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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