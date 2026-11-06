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🎁 Community Freebies Popping Up Around Ann Arbor Today
Ann Arbor neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from kitchen odds and ends to home decor and furniture. Here are a few worth a look if you’re nearby.
Food-safe O-rings for Chef's Design pressure cooker
Item: Food-safe O-rings for Chef's Design pressure cooker (secondary vent seal, not main gasket)
Details: Standard part, 3/8" ID, 1/16" cross-section. Poster has a large pack and is happy to give away a few to anyone who can use them, especially if you have this pressure cooker or another appliance that uses the same size.
Condition: Not stated, but described as standard, food-safe O-rings.
Location: Dexter-Miller, Ann Arbor, MI
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Brillante chandelier spray cleaner
Item: Brillante chandelier spray cleaner
Details: New, unused, ammonia-free, and eco-friendly. Just spray it on your chandelier and let it drip clean. The owner doesn’t have a use for it.
Condition: New / unused
Location: Heatheridgers, Ann Arbor, MI
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 2 Black Modern Chairs
Item: Set of 2 black modern chairs
Details: Pair of sturdy MCM-style black chairs with metal legs, good for dining or office use. The poster notes they are “not perfect, but not bad for the price” (free!).
Pickup: First come, first served (FCFS) on the curb at 1499 Maywood Ave, Ann Arbor, MI.
Condition: Used, some wear expected.
Location: Dicken, Ann Arbor, MI
Source: nextdoor.com
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
If something here catches your eye, try to check the listing and arrange pickup soon—free deals in Ann Arbor tend to disappear fast.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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