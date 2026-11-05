🚌 Ann Arbor Transportation Jobs With Multiple Openings

Ann Arbor has steady demand for people who keep buses and trucks moving. If you like working with your hands or being on the road, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: MIDWEST TRANSIT

MIDWEST TRANSIT Location: Ann Arbor, MI (serving Detroit area & southern suburbs )

(serving ) Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

Work from home base, get dispatched in a company truck, and repair gas and diesel buses and vans in the field. Good fit if you’re ASE or Michigan Heavy Duty certified and want steady work on engines, brakes, HVAC, and wheelchair lifts with full benefits and 401(k) match.

Employer: Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority (TheRide)

Location: Ann Arbor, MI

Type: Full-time

Pay: $38.50–$40.90/hour base, plus $0.30/hour per ASE cert (up to $40.90/hour); overtime $57.75–$61.35/hour

Keep TheRide’s buses safe and on the road by diagnosing and repairing light- and heavy-duty transit vehicles. You’ll handle mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, braking, suspension, and HVAC work; diesel experience is a plus but not required if you have 5–6+ years of commercial maintenance experience.

Employer: 365 Freight USA

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (over-the-road)

(over-the-road) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: $1,600–$1,800 per week after training

Perfect for recent CDL-A grads: get 4–6 weeks of paid mentor training, then move into your own truck with weekly direct deposit and full benefits after training. No experience needed beyond CDL school—just a clean record and a strong desire to learn.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.