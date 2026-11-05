🔬 Several Science & Research Roles Now Hiring in Ann Arbor

Ann Arbor’s research scene is buzzing right now, especially at Michigan Medicine. If you’re into data, labs, or translational science, there are several solid roles open this month.

Employer: University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine (Metabolism, Endocrinology & Diabetes)

University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine (Metabolism, Endocrinology & Diabetes) Location: Ann Arbor, MI – Onsite (North Campus Research Complex & Domino’s Farms)

– (North Campus Research Complex & Domino’s Farms) Type: Part-time, Temporary (up to 20 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, 9–5)

(up to 20 hrs/week, Mon–Fri, 9–5) Focus: Clinical trial recruitment for type 2 diabetes and kidney/cardiovascular disease (PRECIDENTD trial)

Clinical trial recruitment for type 2 diabetes and kidney/cardiovascular disease (PRECIDENTD trial) Why it’s interesting: Great entry role if you have a B.S. in a medical field and want hands-on experience with clinical trials, EMR review (MiChart/Epic), REDCap, and stats tools (R, STATA, SAS, GraphPad). You’ll help with recruitment, data collection, and can contribute to abstracts and manuscripts.

Employer: University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine (Psych Health Services Outcome Research)

University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine (Psych Health Services Outcome Research) Location: Ann Arbor, MI – Hybrid (off‑campus Michigan Medicine site)

– (off‑campus Michigan Medicine site) Type: Part-time, Regular (~16 hrs/week, weekdays 9–5)

(~16 hrs/week, weekdays 9–5) Focus: Advanced analytics for clinical trials on PTSD treatments

Advanced analytics for Why it’s interesting: Designed for someone with 10+ years in quantitative work and strong skills in R/Python, SAS, SQL, SPSS, data integration, and modeling. You’ll lead complex analyses, build databases and pipelines, mentor junior staff, and shape methods for publications and reports.

Employer: University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine (Obstetrics & Gynecology / Obstetric Initiative)

University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine (Obstetrics & Gynecology / Obstetric Initiative) Location: Ann Arbor, MI – Hybrid

– Type: Full-time, Term-limited (2 years), Regular

Focus: Healthcare data analytics for a statewide Obstetric Initiative (OBI) improving birth outcomes and lowering unnecessary C‑sections

Healthcare data analytics for a statewide improving birth outcomes and lowering unnecessary C‑sections Why it’s interesting: Good fit if you have 1–5 years in healthcare data analytics, strong R (or Python), and love turning large claims/registry data into clear visuals and reports. You’ll support quality improvement projects, BCBSM reporting, and research publications.

Employer: University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine (Cardiology / Frankel Cardiovascular Center Cell Regeneration Core)

University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine (Cardiology / Frankel Cardiovascular Center Cell Regeneration Core) Location: Ann Arbor, MI – Onsite (North Campus Research Complex)

– (North Campus Research Complex) Type: Full-time, Regular

Focus: Stem cell–based disease models using human induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)

Stem cell–based disease models using Why it’s interesting: Great for lab‑minded folks with a Bachelor’s + 1–3 years’ experience. You’ll do stem cell culture and differentiation, plus techniques like qPCR, western blot, immunofluorescence, microscopy, and help manage lab inventory and safety docs. Weekend rotation is expected due to cell culture needs.

Employer: University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine (Radiology)

University of Michigan – Michigan Medicine (Radiology) Location: Ann Arbor, MI – Onsite

– Type: Full-time, Regular (1‑year postdoc with option to renew)

(1‑year postdoc with option to renew) Focus: PET radiochemistry , radiopharmaceutical development, and translational PET imaging

, radiopharmaceutical development, and translational PET imaging Why it’s interesting: A strong postdoc for someone with a PhD in organic or medicinal chemistry and experience in multi‑step synthesis. You’ll work with radionuclides (C‑11, F‑18, Ga‑68, At‑211), develop new tracers, and collaborate with teams in neurology and oncology.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting lists more details and sometimes flexible levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.