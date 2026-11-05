📢 Ann Arbor opens $12M net-zero Fire Station 4

📢 Ann Arbor opens first net-zero fire station, honors trailblazer

The Ann Arbor Fire Department has officially dedicated its newly rebuilt Fire Station 4 to Mindy Kerr, the department’s first female firefighter.

The ceremony took place Friday afternoon and celebrated both Kerr’s career and the city’s investment in a modern, sustainable fire station.

Key details:

Cost: $12 million

Location: Fire Station 4 in Ann Arbor

This is the city’s first new fire station since 1981

It is Michigan’s first carbon-neutral, net-zero fire station, with updated infrastructure and living spaces for firefighters

Kerr, who joined the department in 1980 at age 24, spoke about overcoming hostility and doubt from some male coworkers early in her career and how it motivated her to succeed.

This new station marks both a step forward in public safety facilities and a tribute to a local pioneer in the fire service.