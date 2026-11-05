🚧 Ann Arbor construction & trades: multiple solid openings

Ann Arbor’s building scene is busy, from campus facilities to home remodels. Here are several hands-on roles hiring now if you like working with tools and seeing results fast.

Employer: University of Michigan

University of Michigan Location: Ann Arbor, MI (campus & hospital facilities)

(campus & hospital facilities) Type: Full-time , union role (U-M Skilled Trades Union)

, union role (U-M Skilled Trades Union) Shift: Wed–Sat, 3:00 pm–1:00 am

Salary: Not listed

You’ll install, maintain, and repair water, steam, chilled water, gas, and fire protection systems across U-M buildings, including hospital spaces. This role is ideal if you’re a licensed Journey Plumber with backflow certification who wants steady, union work with complex systems and overtime/on-call opportunities.

Employer: Local residential remodeling company

Local residential remodeling company Location: Ann Arbor / Saline, MI

Type: Full-time, W-2

Schedule: Mon–Fri, ~9 am–5 pm , ~ 40 hrs/week

, ~ Pay: $27.09–$38.00 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Benefits: Health & dental insurance, paid time off, holiday bonuses

You’ll run kitchen, bath, basement, and whole-home remodels from demo to finish, doing hands-on work (framing, drywall, flooring, tile, cabinetry) while also supervising the site and coordinating subs. Good fit if you’re a well-rounded remodeler who likes variety, steady hours, and room to grow with a small, local team.

Employer: Handyman Connection of Ann Arbor, MI

Location: Ann Arbor, MI (within ~30-mile radius)

(within ~30-mile radius) Type: Full-time

Pay: $35/hour in year one; $40–$50/hour in year two+

Benefits: 401(k) with match, paid time off (via career path), bonuses, advancement opportunities

Lead a two-person crew on remodel and home improvement projects, doing skilled carpentry, tile, drywall, and finish work while planning jobs, managing materials, and talking with homeowners. Great if you have 5+ years remodeling experience, your own tools and work vehicle, and want higher earning potential plus a clear path into more leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.