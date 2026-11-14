Ankeny’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid options from corporate payroll to client advisory and healthcare billing. If you’ve got accounting skills and like steady, detail-focused work, these are worth a look.

Employer: Accumold

Accumold Location: Ankeny, IA (on-site office environment)

(on-site office environment) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle bi-weekly payroll, time clock reviews, PTO tracking, and accounts receivable tasks like posting payments and helping with collections. Good fit if you have 2+ years payroll/accounting experience, strong Excel skills, and want a stable role supporting a busy manufacturing team.

Employer: REP Development & Consulting

Location: Ankeny, IA (Des Moines Metro)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + performance bonus (exact amount not listed)

Advisory-style role where you act as a strategic finance partner to business owners and real estate developers—covering tax prep, multi-year planning, full-cycle accounting, and forecasting. Ideal if you’re a CPA or seasoned accountant who wants client-facing work, modern tools, and direct mentorship instead of traditional firm grind.

Employer: Mom's Meals, a PurFoods Company

Location: Ankeny, IA (hybrid after onsite training)

(hybrid after onsite training) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Note: Must live in Iowa; start date listed as Monday, December 14

Work in the Revenue Cycle Department handling complex healthcare billing, claims, denials, and reconciliations for state and local agencies. Great for someone with 2+ years healthcare billing experience, strong Excel skills, and a quiet home workspace who wants a 3 days in-office / 2 days remote setup.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.