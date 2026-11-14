Ankeny has a nice mix of driving jobs right now, from regional CDL routes to local, home-daily work and school transport support. If you like being on the road (or helping those who are), these are worth a look.

Employer: K&B Transportation

K&B Transportation Location: Ankeny, IA (Midwest regional lanes)

(Midwest regional lanes) Type: Full-time, CDL-A

Pay: $1,679/week minimum guarantee, 73 CPM to start, $2,000+ on top weeks, Midwest regional drivers can earn $95,000+ yearly, Road Warriors $110,000+ yearly (per listing)

Midwest regional routes with no Northeast or NYC and home every 12–14 days in most areas. Late-model Freightliner Cascadias (APU, fridge, automatic), health/vision/dental, bonuses, and paid flight to orientation.

Employer: Dohrn

Location: Ankeny, IA Terminal

Type: Full-time, Non-CDL

Pay: $26.37/hour to start, $29.08/hour after 1 year, plus quarterly safety bonus up to $1,000/year

Home daily, Monday–Friday with an 8:30 a.m. start, driving a non-CDL truck to pick up and deliver freight. Includes health/vision/dental, 401(k) match, life insurance, and more for folks with a solid driving record.

Employer: First Student

Location: Ankeny, IA

Type: Part-time, split shift

Pay: $15.50/hour starting wage (based on experience)

Support students on the bus with no prior experience needed and no nights or weekends unless you want extra trips. Great for retirees, second-job seekers, or anyone wanting a steady school-year schedule with benefits and 401(k) options.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.