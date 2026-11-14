Ankeny has a solid mix of public safety roles this week, from entry-level security to senior law enforcement leadership. If you’re looking to protect people and keep things running safely, these are worth a look.

Employer: Ruan Transportation Management Systems

Ruan Transportation Management Systems Location: Ankeny, IA (onsite)

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Tue & Fri 4:00 PM–10:00 PM; every other Sat & Sun 7:00 AM–5:00 PM

Support Ruan’s Extended Operations Center by helping with driver dispatch, customer updates, and real-time data entry outside normal business hours. Good fit if you like fast-paced problem solving and want a steady part-time role with 3–4 day workweeks.

Employer: State of Iowa – Executive Branch (Iowa DOT, BIIP)

Location: Based in Ankeny, IA – statewide residency allowed

Type: Full-time, sworn law enforcement

Hours: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, flex schedule available

Pay: $81,203.20 – $124,883.20/year

Lead motor vehicle investigators across Iowa, overseeing complex fraud and identity theft cases plus a computer forensics lab. This is a high-responsibility command role for experienced, ILEA-certified peace officers who want leadership, investigative work, and strong state benefits.

Employer: Securitas Security Services USA, Inc.

Location: Ankeny, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.00/hour

Provide on-site security by monitoring access, patrolling, and responding to issues while offering customer service to employees and visitors. Comes with weekly pay, uniforms, paid training, and access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and other employee discounts.

Employer: Baker Group

Location: Ankeny, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on jobsite safety for construction and industrial projects—leading orientations, audits, training, and incident investigations. Ideal if you have a safety or construction background and want to be out on sites making sure crews go home safe every day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.