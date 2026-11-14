Ankeny’s sales scene is busy right now, with solid options in foodservice, ag, and homebuilding. If you like closing deals and building relationships, these are worth a look.

Employer: Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC Location: Ankeny, IA (must live in or relocate to territory)

(must live in or relocate to territory) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-line ag sales role helping farmers boost yields with Helena’s products and tech. Bonus-eligible, company vehicle provided, and strong benefits starting day one (health, dental, vision, 401(k) match up to 10%, paid leave, disability, and more).

Employer: Sysco

Sysco Location: Ankeny, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Professional B2B sales role focused on winning new local accounts under $5M in annual revenue using data, analytics, and Sysco’s Salesforce tools. Good fit if you have 3+ years B2B sales, like strategy, and enjoy working with restaurants and foodservice operators.

Employer: D.R. Horton

Location: Based in Ankeny, IA (selling in the Iowa City area)

(selling in the Iowa City area) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

New home sales role with America’s largest homebuilder, helping buyers find and design their homes. Offers a Fortune 500 benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), ESPP, paid time off) and lots of face-to-face time with buyers and realtors.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.