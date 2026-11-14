🚨 Police ask for help finding missing 15-year-old

The Ankeny Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find 15-year-old DeAlyn Bailey, who was reported missing after leaving for a residence in Ankeny around 4 p.m. on November 12. His family has not heard from him since.

DeAlyn is described as a Black male with a light complexion, about 5'10" tall and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie, jeans, and black shoes. Investigators believe he may still be in the Des Moines metro area.

If you see DeAlyn or have any information about where he might be, please contact Polk County Dispatch at 911 or (515) 286-3333, ext. 5 immediately.