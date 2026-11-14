Ankeny’s customer-facing jobs are steady right now, with a nice mix of retail, healthcare front desk, and in‑store demo work. Good options here if you like talking with people and keeping busy on your feet.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Ankeny, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help customers pick flowers for birthdays, weddings, and everyday smiles. You’ll make simple floral designs, keep the department looking great, run the register, and sometimes deliver orders—perfect if you’re creative and enjoy helping people.

Employer: The Iowa Clinic

The Iowa Clinic Location: Mainly West Des Moines , with Ankeny, IA OB/GYN coverage as needed

Mainly , with OB/GYN coverage as needed Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu 8:00–4:30, Fri 7:00–3:00 (no nights)

Salary: Not listed

Clinic-based role handling patient calls, registration, and scheduling in a mostly non–patient-facing call room, with some front desk shifts. Good fit if you want steady daytime hours, like organizing details, and enjoy helping patients navigate their care.

Employer: CROSSMARK / Product Connections (Acosta Group)

Location: Ankeny, IA (retail store environment)

(retail store environment) Type: Part-time (up to ~25 hours/week)

Salary: $15.50/hour

Run in-store demos and food samples, help guide other event staff, and be the point person when your supervisor is out. Great if you’re outgoing, don’t mind being on your feet, and like talking with shoppers about new products.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—similar roles pop up often in Ankeny.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.