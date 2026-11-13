Ankeny is busy right now with engineering and energy projects. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are some solid chances to grow your career close to home.

Employer: John Deere – Des Moines Works

John Deere – Des Moines Works Location: Ankeny, IA (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $74,988 – $112,476 + benefits

Work on advanced manufacturing systems and on-board vehicle electronics at a major John Deere facility. You’ll troubleshoot electrical systems, work closely with software and electrical design teams, and drive continuous improvement in a high-tech factory setting.

Employer: Qcells EPC (Hanwha Qcells USA Corp)

Location: Ankeny, IA (hybrid – home + project sites, heavy travel)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead testing and commissioning for large solar and battery projects across the country. This role is ideal if you have utility-scale or substation experience and want to be hands-on with renewable energy projects while directing crews and subcontractors.

Employer: Casey’s

Location: Ankeny, IA (office + field sites)

Type: Full-time (listed as volunteer in feed, but described as a paid role)

(listed as volunteer in feed, but described as a paid role) Salary: $55,500 – $72,900 (plus benefits and 401k match)

Support new store builds and remodels with estimating, site feasibility, and plan reviews. Good fit if you’re early in your civil or construction engineering career and want steady project work with clear standards and mentorship.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.