Ankeny’s restaurant and retail scene is busy right now, and a few solid spots are adding to their teams. If you like fast-paced work and talking with people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Thrive Restaurant Group)

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Thrive Restaurant Group) Location: Ankeny, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Tip credit minimum wage plus tips (actual take-home varies)

Mix and serve drinks, chat with guests, and keep the bar area upbeat and welcoming. Good fit if you enjoy a busy bar, can be on your feet, and want to grow your skills in hospitality.

Employer: Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Thrive Restaurant Group)

Applebee's Neighborhood Grill + Bar (Thrive Restaurant Group) Location: Ankeny, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Tip credit minimum wage plus tips (actual take-home varies)

Take care of guests from greeting to payment, run food and drinks, and help reset tables. Great if you like a friendly, high-energy dining room and don’t mind staying active your whole shift.

Employer: Product Connections (Acosta Group)

Location: Ankeny, IA

Type: Part-time (up to about 25 hours/week )

(up to about ) Pay: Range not listed

Run in-store food and product demos, help other demo staff, and be the point person when your supervisor is out. Good for someone who likes talking with shoppers, setting up displays, and having a flexible, retail-based schedule.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Ankeny, IA

Type: Full-time

Pay: Range not listed

Lead the back-of-house team in a busy sports bar setting. You’ll handle scheduling, inventory, cost control, and team development—ideal if you have 2+ years of restaurant management and want to step up your leadership game.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; hospitality jobs in Ankeny tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.