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Ankeny
📅 FFA Leadership Conference trip to Ankeny on Nov. 14, 2026
4 days ago
📅 IAT FFA Leadership Conference trip on Nov. 14
Students in Harlan Community School District who are part of FFA have an upcoming IAT FFA Leadership Conference.
- Date: November 14, 2026
- Time: 9:00–10:00 AM
- Location: FFA Enrichment Center, Ankeny, IA
If your student is involved in FFA, keep this date and time on your calendar and watch for more details from the school or FFA advisors about transportation, permission slips, and what to bring.
More Info: IAT FFA Leadership Conference - FFA Enrichment Cen...
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