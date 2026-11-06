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💰 Ankeny Accounting Jobs with Multiple Openings & $125K+ Roles
Ankeny’s finance and accounting scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level payables to senior tax leadership. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look.
Accounts Payable Specialist I
- Employer: BAKER GROUP
- Location: Ankeny, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Handle invoice processing, vendor payments, and job cost coding for a major construction-focused company. Good fit if you like detail work, problem-solving payment issues, and working with both numbers and vendors.
Office Administrator / Accounting & Property Management
- Employer: The Godwin Group LLC
- Location: Ankeny, IA
- Type: Full-time (in person)
- Pay: $25.00 – $35.00 per hour (about $52K–$72K/year at 40 hrs/week)
- Schedule: Expected 40 hours/week, flexible schedule
- Benefits: Paid time off, vacation pay, flexible schedule
Mix of bookkeeping, QuickBooks Online, office admin, and property management for a local commercial real estate firm. Great if you want variety in your day, like working independently in a small office, and enjoy owning your processes.
Tax Manager
- Employer: Jobot (for a regional CPA & advisory firm)
- Location: On-site in Ankeny or Mason City, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $125,000 – $150,000 per year
- Key perks (per listing): Unlimited PTO, Friday afternoons off outside tax season, 401(k) with 3% employer contribution, medical/dental/vision, disability, family leave, continuing education and mentorship
Lead complex federal and multi-state tax engagements, advise clients on planning, and mentor tax staff. Best for experienced CPAs or EAs who want leadership, client-facing work, and clear growth in a long-standing Iowa firm.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—local employers often shape roles around the right person.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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