🚧 Ankeny Construction Jobs with Multiple Hands-On Openings

Ankeny’s building scene is busy, from new homes to commercial roofs and remodels. Here are a few solid, full-time trades jobs hiring now in and around Ankeny, IA.

Employer: D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton Location: Ankeny, IA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

This role supports the superintendent on new home builds—scheduling subs, checking quality, walking inspections, and helping with homeowner walk-throughs. Good fit if you have some construction experience, like being on site, and want a path to grow with a Fortune 500 homebuilder.

Employer: West Shore Home

Location: Based in Ankeny/Des Moines, IA (start at local warehouse)

Based in (start at local warehouse) Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday, 6:30 AM start

Full-time, Monday–Friday, 6:30 AM start Salary: Approx. $17–$20/hour

You’ll demo old tubs/showers and install new systems, including surrounds and basic plumbing updates, then clean up and collect payment. Great for anyone with carpentry/remodeling skills (or eager to learn) who wants steady hours, paid training, and strong benefits.

Employer: White Castle Roofing

Location: Ankeny, IA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $25–$45/hour

This is a higher-responsibility commercial roofing role where you diagnose issues, complete repairs, and help lead repair specialists. Ideal if you have several years of roofing or construction experience and want strong pay, benefits, and room to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.