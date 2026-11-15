MAGES revealed the title, release window, and teaser video on Saturday for the "new consumer game" it is developing for the Girls und Panzer franchise. The "tag strike mahjong" game is titled Girls & Panzer Hakunetsu! Mahjong Tag Battle Desu! (Girls & Panzer Heating Up! It's a Mahjong Tag Battle!), and it is slated for a release in 2027 on the Nintendo Switch 2 and PlayStation 5.

The game will feature more than 30 characters, and will also have both a story mode and an online battle mode. MAGES does not list the game's supported languages on its website.

The Girls und Panzer franchise had also announced two separate games in October.

D3Publisher is developing the Girls und Panzer: All-Star Tank Carnival game, which will launch for the Switch 2 in Japan in 2027. The same team that handled the Girls und Panzer Dream Tank Match PlayStation 4 game is also working on the new game. The game will focus on controllable tank battles, but will also allow players to control Miho and walk around a recreation of the story's Ōarai town (itself based on the real-life town of Ōarai).

G Holdings is developing the Girls und Panzer: Bokosuka Rush smartphone game. G Holdings describes the game as being set in the "Boko Museum" that appears in the Girls und Panzer der Film anime. In the game, Miho and Alice visit the museum and try out the "tank simulator" there, only to be confronted with Boko as their enemy. The game will allow players to mix up crew and the tanks they operate, with crew getting progressively better, and unlocking more abilities for tanks. The game currently does not have a release window.

Girls und Panzer Dream Tank Match launched for the PS4 in Japan and Southeast Asia (with English text support) in February 2018. The Girls und Panzer Dream Tank Match DX Switch version shipped in Japan and Southeast Asia (with English text support) in February 2019.

The latest anime in the franchise, the fifth film of Girls und Panzer das Finale, opened in Japan on October 9.

Sources: Girls & Panzer Hakunetsu! Mahjong Tag Battle Desu! game's website, 4Gamer (Chihiro)