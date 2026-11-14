The "Love Live! Series 15th Anniversary Love Live! Fes" presented a special promotional video for the television anime of the Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jogakuin School Idol Club project on Saturday. The video previews the newly animated television footage for the first time, and it also previews the song "Dream Believers (106th Class Start Ver.)" by the in-story 106th class of Hasu no Sora Jogakuin School Idol Club.

The anime will show the characters of the 106th class in stories set between April and June of their school year. (The game and anime film previously only featured characters from the 103rd to 105th class.)

Gō Kurosaki ( Shikizakura ) is directing the project at Sublimation. Fumiaki Maruto ( Engage Kiss , SI-VIS: The Sound of Heroes , White Album 2 ) is writing the scripts. Haruko Iizuka ( Ensemble Stars! , Tamayura ) is designing the characters, Kaito Hamakawa is directing the CG, Keiichi Nozaki ( Ongaku Shōjo , L/R: Licensed by Royalty ) is directing the sound, and Yoshiaki Fujisawa ( Apocalypse Hotel , Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is composing the music with Lantis handling music production.

Other staff members include:

Design Works: Yū Kisaragi

Art Director: Yasuhiro Okumura

Stage Concept Art: Marina Manode

Color Key Artist: Hikari Komiya

Compositing Director of Photography: Fumika Takahashi, Hiroshi Tanaka

Editing: Manabu Kamino

The staff remains mostly the same as the Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jogakuin School Idol Club Bloom Garden Party anime film, with the exception of Hikari Komiya as the color key artist (replacing Emi Chiba), and the addition of Fumika Takahashi as compositing director of photography alongside the returning Hiroshi Tanaka.

The seven-episode anime will premiere on January 10 at 10:30 p.m. (8:30 a.m. EST) on the Tokyo MX channel, followed by BS11, Sun TV, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi, RKB Mainichi Broadcasting, and Shizuoka Broadcasting System later that day. It will also run on January 11 on Hokkaido Broadcasting, and on January 17 on Hokuriku Broadcasting.

The Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jogakuin School Idol Club Bloom Garden Party 3D anime filmopened in theaters in Japan on May 8. The film follows the final day before graduation of the 103rd class at the Hasu no Sora Girls' Academy.

The " Hasu no Sora Jōgakuin School Idol Club " idol group is part of the Love Live! franchise, and includes Kaho Hinoshita, Sayaka Murano, Kozue Otomune, Tsuzuri Yugiri, Rurino Osawa, and Megumi Fujishima, among others. The group is primarily featured in the Link! Like! Love Live! smartphone game app, which launched on April 15, 2023. Haruko Iizuka ( Little Busters! , Horimiya ) is designing the characters for the project. Odd No. Inc. is publishing the game. The group's first album Dream Believers debuted on March 29, 2023.

The game ended service on June 30 earlier this year. Odd No. filed for bankruptcy on August 5.

The project lets fans experience the story "together with school idols over 365 days" and let players "walk the path to graduation with the girls." In addition to the smartphone app, the idol club members (and their cast) stream videos, appear in magazines, release music CDs, hold concerts, among other efforts in various forms of media. A manga launched in Shueisha's Ultra Jump magazine in November 2023.

The Love Live! school idol franchise launched in 2010 and has since spawned the Love Live! Sunshine!! , Love Live! Nijigasaki High School Idol Club , Love Live! Superstar!! and most recently, Ikizu Live! Love Live! Bluebird project spinoffs.

Sources: Press release, Love Live! Hasu no Sora Jogakuin School Idol Club project's website