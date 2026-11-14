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World Trigger Tops Oricon's Comic Ranking for October
The 30th volume of Daisuke Ashihara's World Trigger manga topped the chart, selling 280,785 copies. The volume shipped in Japan on October 2. The manga's anime adaptation is getting a "Reboot Project" that will re-adapt the original manga from the first chapter and will include the Border Enlistment Arc, Large-Scale Invasion Arc, and B-Rank Wars Arc. Toei Animation will continue to produce the anime, and the anime's staff stated it will be a "powered up World Trigger 1st Season."
The 33rd volume of Taiki Kawakami's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime (Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken) manga, based on Fuse and Mitz Vah's light novel series of the same title, ranked at #2 selling 261,337 copies. The volume shipped in Japan on October 8. The manga is notable for being the basis of the story's long-running anime adaptation (as opposed to the light novel series itself). Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English. The third cours (quarter of a year) of the anime adaptation's fourth season will debut in July 2027.
The 109th volume of Gosho Aoyama's Case Closed manga ranked at #3 selling 209,686 copies. The volume shipped in Japan on October 16. Detective Conan: 30-gō Satsujin Jiken (The Counterfeit Case of Ultra 30), the franchise's first new two-hour special in 10 years, debuted in Japan on September 25. Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi (Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway), the franchise's 29th film, opened in Japan on April 10.
The top 20 compiled print volumes of manga or comics in Japan in October 2026, according to Oricon, were:
|1
|World Trigger 30
|Daisuke Ashihara
|Shueisha
|280,785
|280,785
|2
|That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 33
|(Art) Taiki Kawakami / (Story) Fuse / (Original Character Design) Mitz Vah
|Kodansha
|261,337
|261,337
|3
|Case Closed 109
|Gosho Aoyama
|Shogakukan
|209,686
|209,686
|4
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun 51
|Osamu Nishi
|Akita Shoten
|109,103
|109,103
|5
|Black Butler 36
|Yana Toboso
|Square Enix
|107,495
|153,769
|6
|Blue Box 27
|Kouji Miura
|Shueisha
|103,121
|103,121
|7
|Laid-Back Camp 19
|Afro
|Houbunsha
|95,738
|95,738
|8
|The Heroic Legend of Arslan 25
|(Art) Hiromu Arakawa / (Story) Yoshiki Tanaka
|Kodansha
|95,611
|95,611
|9
|Ichi the Witch 10
|(Art) Shiro Usazaki / (Story) Osamu Nishi
|Shueisha
|93,857
|93,857
|10
|Yona of the Dawn 48
|Mizuho Kusanagi
|Hakusensha
|92,551
|92,551
|11
|To Love Ru: Parade
|(Art) Kentaro Yabuki / (Story) Saki Hasemi
|Shueisha
|92,096
|92,096
|12
|Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Vol. 9
|(Art) Mikio Ikemoto / (Story/Supervision) Masashi Kishimoto
|Shueisha
|90,301
|90,301
|13
|Shangri-La Frontier 28
|(Story) Katarina / (Art) Ryosuke Fuji
|Kodansha
|77,776
|77,776
|14
|Grand Blue Dreaming 27
|(Story) Kenji Inoue / (Art) Kimitake Yoshioka
|Kodansha
|70,820
|70,820
|15
|Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood 31
|Yura Urushibara
|Akita Shoten
|60,152
|60,152
|16
|Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition 9
|(Art) Hiroja / (Original Concept) Osamu Nishi
|Akita Shoten
|59,489
|59,489
|17
|Kinnikuman 94
|Yudetamago
|Shueisha
|56,455
|56,455
|18
|Case Closed 109: Special Edition with Storyboard Card Set
|Gosho Aoyama
|Shogakukan
|54,609
|54,609
|19
|The Elusive Samurai 27
|Yusei Matsui
|Shueisha
|53,751
|53,751
|20
|KochiKame 203
|Osamu Akimoto
|Shueisha
|53,378
|53,378
Source: Japan Anime News powered by ORICON NEWS
About ORICON:
ORICON is a company that provides rankings and news. Since 1967, it has been compiling data on record sales in Japan and publishing rankings; since 2008, it has also published the “ORICON Book Ranking” based on sales figures. The company holds a vast amount of data on the Japanese entertainment market. It operates “ORICON NEWS,” Japan's largest entertainment website, and runs “Japan Anime News” as its global version.
© Oricon Inc
Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.