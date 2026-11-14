Image courtesy of Oricon Inc.

Oricon Inc. announced its Monthly Comic Ranking for October 2026 on November 9. The data tracks estimated print sales at retail outlets across Japan from September 28 to November 1.

The 30th volume of Daisuke Ashihara's World Trigger manga topped the chart, selling 280,785 copies. The volume shipped in Japan on October 2. The manga's anime adaptation is getting a "Reboot Project" that will re-adapt the original manga from the first chapter and will include the Border Enlistment Arc, Large-Scale Invasion Arc, and B-Rank Wars Arc. Toei Animation will continue to produce the anime, and the anime's staff stated it will be a "powered up World Trigger 1st Season."

The 33rd volume of Taiki Kawakami's That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime ( Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken ) manga, based on Fuse and Mitz Vah's light novel series of the same title, ranked at #2 selling 261,337 copies. The volume shipped in Japan on October 8. The manga is notable for being the basis of the story's long-running anime adaptation (as opposed to the light novel series itself). Kodansha USA Publishing releases the manga in English. The third cours (quarter of a year) of the anime adaptation's fourth season will debut in July 2027.

The 109th volume of Gosho Aoyama's Case Closed manga ranked at #3 selling 209,686 copies. The volume shipped in Japan on October 16. Detective Conan: 30-gō Satsujin Jiken ( The Counterfeit Case of Ultra 30 ), the franchise's first new two-hour special in 10 years, debuted in Japan on September 25. Detective Conan: Highway no Datenshi ( Detective Conan: Fallen Angel of the Highway ), the franchise's 29th film, opened in Japan on April 10.

The top 20 compiled print volumes of manga or comics in Japan in October 2026, according to Oricon, were:



1 World Trigger 30 Daisuke Ashihara Shueisha 280,785 280,785 2 That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime 33 (Art) Taiki Kawakami / (Story) Fuse / (Original Character Design) Mitz Vah Kodansha 261,337 261,337 3 Case Closed 109 Gosho Aoyama Shogakukan 209,686 209,686 4 Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun 51 Osamu Nishi Akita Shoten 109,103 109,103 5 Black Butler 36 Yana Toboso Square Enix 107,495 153,769 6 Blue Box 27 Kouji Miura Shueisha 103,121 103,121 7 Laid-Back Camp 19 Afro Houbunsha 95,738 95,738 8 The Heroic Legend of Arslan 25 (Art) Hiromu Arakawa / (Story) Yoshiki Tanaka Kodansha 95,611 95,611 9 Ichi the Witch 10 (Art) Shiro Usazaki / (Story) Osamu Nishi Shueisha 93,857 93,857 10 Yona of the Dawn 48 Mizuho Kusanagi Hakusensha 92,551 92,551 11 To Love Ru: Parade (Art) Kentaro Yabuki / (Story) Saki Hasemi Shueisha 92,096 92,096 12 Boruto: Two Blue Vortex Vol. 9 (Art) Mikio Ikemoto / (Story/Supervision) Masashi Kishimoto Shueisha 90,301 90,301 13 Shangri-La Frontier 28 (Story) Katarina / (Art) Ryosuke Fuji Kodansha 77,776 77,776 14 Grand Blue Dreaming 27 (Story) Kenji Inoue / (Art) Kimitake Yoshioka Kodansha 70,820 70,820 15 Tougen Anki: Legend of the Cursed Blood 31 Yura Urushibara Akita Shoten 60,152 60,152 16 Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun: IruMafia Edition 9 (Art) Hiroja / (Original Concept) Osamu Nishi Akita Shoten 59,489 59,489 17 Kinnikuman 94 Yudetamago Shueisha 56,455 56,455 18 Case Closed 109: Special Edition with Storyboard Card Set Gosho Aoyama Shogakukan 54,609 54,609 19 The Elusive Samurai 27 Yusei Matsui Shueisha 53,751 53,751 20 KochiKame 203 Osamu Akimoto Shueisha 53,378 53,378

Source: Japan Anime News powered by ORICON NEWS

About ORICON:

ORICON is a company that provides rankings and news. Since 1967, it has been compiling data on record sales in Japan and publishing rankings; since 2008, it has also published the “ORICON Book Ranking” based on sales figures. The company holds a vast amount of data on the Japanese entertainment market. It operates “ORICON NEWS,” Japan's largest entertainment website, and runs “Japan Anime News” as its global version.

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