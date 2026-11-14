1 NSw 2 The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Nintendo 537,041 537,041 11/05/2026

2 NSw 2 Nintendo Switch Sports Resort Nintendo 16,621 104,719 10/22/2026

3 NSw Rhythm Heaven Groove Nintendo 8,793 1,120,644 07/02/2026

4 NSw 2 Stellar Blade Complete Edition U&I Entertainment Japan 8,042 8,042 11/06/2026

5 NSw 2 Final Fantasy Resonance Square Enix 6,406 73,136 10/22/2026

6 PS5 Final Fantasy Resonance Square Enix 5,719 67,352 10/22/2026

7 NSw Final Fantasy Resonance Square Enix 4,500 43,396 10/22/2026

8 NSw Tomodachi Life Nintendo 4,492 1,646,343 04/16/2026

9 NSw 2 Minecraft Nippon Microsoft 3,828 15,582 10/28/2026

10 NSw 2 Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave Nintendo 3,017 189,511 09/17/2026

11 NSw 2 Splatoon Raiders Nintendo 2,799 694,815 07/23/2026

12 NSw 2 Mario Kart World Nintendo 2,563 3,059,290 06/05/2025

13 NSw Minecraft Nippon Microsoft 2,540 4,299,568 06/21/2018

14 NSw 2 Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III] Square Enix 2,468 36,213 10/08/2026

15 PS5 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4 Activision 2,114 18,954 10/23/2026

16 NSw 2 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo 1,980 104,889 06/05/2025

17 NSw 2 Hello Kitty Party Land Sanrio 1,969 9,334 10/29/2026

18 NSw 2 Dirby Stallio 2 Game Addict 1,959 48,748 09/24/2026

19 NSw 2 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Nintendo 1,915 87,102 06/05/2025