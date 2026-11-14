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Japan's Video Game Rankings, November 2-8
13 days ago
Japan's Game Ranking: November 2-8
|1
|NSw 2
|The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time
|Nintendo
|537,041
|537,041
|11/05/2026
|2
|NSw 2
|Nintendo Switch Sports Resort
|Nintendo
|16,621
|104,719
|10/22/2026
|3
|NSw
|Rhythm Heaven Groove
|Nintendo
|8,793
|1,120,644
|07/02/2026
|4
|NSw 2
|Stellar Blade Complete Edition
|U&I Entertainment Japan
|8,042
|8,042
|11/06/2026
|5
|NSw 2
|Final Fantasy Resonance
|Square Enix
|6,406
|73,136
|10/22/2026
|6
|PS5
|Final Fantasy Resonance
|Square Enix
|5,719
|67,352
|10/22/2026
|7
|NSw
|Final Fantasy Resonance
|Square Enix
|4,500
|43,396
|10/22/2026
|8
|NSw
|Tomodachi Life
|Nintendo
|4,492
|1,646,343
|04/16/2026
|9
|NSw 2
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|3,828
|15,582
|10/28/2026
|10
|NSw 2
|Fire Emblem: Fortune's Weave
|Nintendo
|3,017
|189,511
|09/17/2026
|11
|NSw 2
|Splatoon Raiders
|Nintendo
|2,799
|694,815
|07/23/2026
|12
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|2,563
|3,059,290
|06/05/2025
|13
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|2,540
|4,299,568
|06/21/2018
|14
|NSw 2
|Kingdom Hearts Collection [I~III]
|Square Enix
|2,468
|36,213
|10/08/2026
|15
|PS5
|Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4
|Activision
|2,114
|18,954
|10/23/2026
|16
|NSw 2
|The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|Nintendo
|1,980
|104,889
|06/05/2025
|17
|NSw 2
|Hello Kitty Party Land
|Sanrio
|1,969
|9,334
|10/29/2026
|18
|NSw 2
|Dirby Stallio 2
|Game Addict
|1,959
|48,748
|09/24/2026
|19
|NSw 2
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|Nintendo
|1,915
|87,102
|06/05/2025
|20
|NSw
|Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
|Nintendo
|1,902
|5,963,215
|12/07/2018
Source: Famitsu