Kadokawa revealed on Saturday at a 10th anniversary event for the Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- anime that the anime will get a fifth season. The company also revealed an "ultra teaser visual" for the new season. Update: Replaced ultra teaser visual with English version.

Image courtesy of Kadokawa ©Tappei Nagatsuki,KADOKAWA/Re:ZERO4 PARTNERS

The fourth season consisted of 19 episodes divided into two arcs. The season debuted with "The Loss Arc" on April 8. Then, "The Recapture Arc" began on August 12. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

The 25-episode first anime season of Tappei Nagatsuki's Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- light novel series premiered in April 2016. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired in Japan.

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Director's Cut , an updated version of the television anime's first season, premiered in January 2020. The new edit of the first 25-episode season adds some new footage and reworks the episodes to run in a one-hour timeslot. Crunchyroll is streaming the anime.

Crunchyroll is also streaming both the Re:Zero ~Starting Break Time From Zero~ and Re:PETIT ~Starting Life in Another World from PETIT~ short anime spinoff series. Funimation released the television anime on home video with an English dub in June 2018.

The anime has inspired two original video anime (OVA) volumes, titled Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Memory Snow and Re:ZERO - Starting Life in Another World - The Frozen Bond. Crunchyroll is streaming both anime.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2020. The second season's latter half premiered in January 2021. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan.

The third season's "Shūgeki-hen" (Attack Arc) debuted in October 2024 with a 90-minute special. The "Hangeki-hen" (Counterattack Arc) then debuted in February 2025. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. Each arc had eight episodes.

Nagatsuki launched the story on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in 2012. Yen Press is publishing the light novel series in English, and is also releasing Daichi Matsuse's manga adaptation of the series, as well as the Re:Zero Ex spinoff light novel series. The overall franchise has more than 16 million copies in circulation worldwide (including digital copies).

Source: Press release





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.