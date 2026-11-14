Cygames, producers of the Uma Musume franchise, announced on Thursday it has become the first founding partner for the 2027 FIA Formula 1 Lenovo Japanese Grand Prix.

Courtesy of Cygames ©Cygames, Inc.

In particular, Cygames acquired the naming rights for the Suzuka Circuit's 130R corner. The name of the corner will be change to “Umamusume 130R” beginning on November 30 and remain for one calendar year. Additionally, an Uma Musume promotional banner will be displayed at the Umamusume 130R corner beginning on November 21 with the 25th JAF Suzuka Grand Prix.

Uma Musume Promotional Banner Courtesy of Cygames ©Cygames, Inc.

The 2027 F1 Japanese Grand Prix will run at the Suzuka Circuit between April 9 and 11, 2027 as the 4th round of the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Uma Musume will host a special booth and a variety of displays at the GP Square Fanzone at Suzuka Circuit. Tickets for the 2027 F1 Japanese Grand Prix will go on sale on November 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. Japan Time (November 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET) through the online MobilityStation shop.

This is not the first time Uma Musume has partnered with automotive racing. In October, the Uma Musume franchise partnered with the Moto GP Grand Prix of Japan 2026. The event took place at the Motegi Circuit in Tochigi Prefecture between October 2 and 4. Voice actor Tomoyo Takayanagi (voice of Oguri Cup) appeared during the Moto2 and Moto3 races to fly the checker flag on October 4.

Sources: Press release, Uma Musume franchise's X/Twitter acccount, Suzuka Circuit's website