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The Game Awards Livestream Special Streams On November 17
10 days ago
Tune In at 9 a.m. PT / noon ET to See This Year's Nominees Revealed
The Game Awards 2026 Will Stream on More Platforms Than Ever, Adding Disney+, Live TV on PS5 and Roblox
LOS ANGELES — Nov. 13, 2026 — The Game Awards, the video game industry's biggest year-end celebration, will reveal its 2026 nominees during a live Nomination Special on Tuesday, November 17 at 9 am PT / noon ET. Fans can tune in on YouTube and Twitch as host and executive producer Geoff Keighley announces the games, studios and creative talent nominated for this year's awards, including Game of the Year.
The Game Awards also confirmed today that its 2026 show will stream on more platforms than ever, with Disney+, Live TV on PS5 and Roblox joining its global distribution lineup for the first time. Airing live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 10, The Game Awards will bring fans around the world together for a night of awards, world premiere new game announcements and live musical performances.
In addition to the new platforms, the show will be available on YouTube, Twitch, Steam, TikTok Live, X, Kick, Facebook and Instagram Live. In China, the show will be available on more than 20 platforms, including Baidu, Bilibili, Douyin, DouYu, Huya, WeChat, Weibo and Xiaohongshu. Additional partners include CHZZK and SOOP in South Korea; NicoNico in Japan; Vidio in Indonesia; Now TV in Hong Kong; mewatch in Singapore; and BIGO LIVE and Likee across Southeast Asia.
The expanded distribution follows a record-setting 2025 show, which reached an estimated 171 million global livestreams of the full broadcast, up 11% over 2024.Following the Nomination Special, fans can visit TheGameAwards.com to explore the full list of nominees and cast their votes. Nominees are selected by a global jury of media publications and creator outlets from around the world.
The Game Awards is executive produced by Geoff Keighley and Kimmie Kim. Richard Preuss is the director, LeRoy Bennett is the creative director, and Lara Karchmer is co-executive producer.
For more information, visit TheGameAwards.com.
The Game Awards 2026 Will Stream on More Platforms Than Ever, Adding Disney+, Live TV on PS5 and Roblox
LOS ANGELES — Nov. 13, 2026 — The Game Awards, the video game industry's biggest year-end celebration, will reveal its 2026 nominees during a live Nomination Special on Tuesday, November 17 at 9 am PT / noon ET. Fans can tune in on YouTube and Twitch as host and executive producer Geoff Keighley announces the games, studios and creative talent nominated for this year's awards, including Game of the Year.
The Game Awards also confirmed today that its 2026 show will stream on more platforms than ever, with Disney+, Live TV on PS5 and Roblox joining its global distribution lineup for the first time. Airing live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 10, The Game Awards will bring fans around the world together for a night of awards, world premiere new game announcements and live musical performances.
In addition to the new platforms, the show will be available on YouTube, Twitch, Steam, TikTok Live, X, Kick, Facebook and Instagram Live. In China, the show will be available on more than 20 platforms, including Baidu, Bilibili, Douyin, DouYu, Huya, WeChat, Weibo and Xiaohongshu. Additional partners include CHZZK and SOOP in South Korea; NicoNico in Japan; Vidio in Indonesia; Now TV in Hong Kong; mewatch in Singapore; and BIGO LIVE and Likee across Southeast Asia.
The expanded distribution follows a record-setting 2025 show, which reached an estimated 171 million global livestreams of the full broadcast, up 11% over 2024.Following the Nomination Special, fans can visit TheGameAwards.com to explore the full list of nominees and cast their votes. Nominees are selected by a global jury of media publications and creator outlets from around the world.
The Game Awards is executive produced by Geoff Keighley and Kimmie Kim. Richard Preuss is the director, LeRoy Bennett is the creative director, and Lara Karchmer is co-executive producer.
For more information, visit TheGameAwards.com.