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Roblox to Stream The Game Awards 2026 Live on December 10
10 days ago
The First External Awards Show Livestreamed on Roblox Will Bring Fans Together in The Block to Watch, Vote and Interact
LOS ANGELES — Nov. 13, 2026 — The Game Awards, the video game industry's biggest year-end celebration, will stream live on Roblox for the first time on Thursday, December 10. The broadcast marks the first time an external awards show has been livestreamed on the platform, bringing The Game Awards to Roblox's growing global community.
Ahead of the show, fans can cast official category votes. On the night of the show, fans aged 18 and older will be able to watch the show together in The Block, Roblox's premiere virtual event venue, as The Game Awards broadcasts live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Alongside the livestream, which includes world premieres, new game announcements and live musical performances, fans in The Block will be able to vote, interact and claim virtual merchandise. Additional details about the experience will be announced closer to the show.
The Block has previously hosted the annual Roblox Innovation Awards, as well as music experiences featuring The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Stray Kids and many more. This December, the venue will give The Game Awards viewers a new way to come together and participate in gaming's biggest night.
Adults ages 18 and older are Roblox's fastest-growing age cohort. In the third quarter of 2026, they represented 29% of global age-checked daily active users and 37% of U.S. age-checked daily active users, up from 27% and 33%, respectively, in the second quarter.
The Roblox livestream joins The Game Awards' expanding global distribution lineup. The Game Awards 2025 reached an estimated 171 million global livestreams of the full broadcast, up 11% over 2024.
The Game Awards is executive produced by Geoff Keighley and Kimmie Kim. Richard Preuss is the director, LeRoy Bennett is the creative director, and Lara Karchmer is co-executive producer.
For more information, visit TheGameAwards.com.
LOS ANGELES — Nov. 13, 2026 — The Game Awards, the video game industry's biggest year-end celebration, will stream live on Roblox for the first time on Thursday, December 10. The broadcast marks the first time an external awards show has been livestreamed on the platform, bringing The Game Awards to Roblox's growing global community.
Ahead of the show, fans can cast official category votes. On the night of the show, fans aged 18 and older will be able to watch the show together in The Block, Roblox's premiere virtual event venue, as The Game Awards broadcasts live from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. Alongside the livestream, which includes world premieres, new game announcements and live musical performances, fans in The Block will be able to vote, interact and claim virtual merchandise. Additional details about the experience will be announced closer to the show.
The Block has previously hosted the annual Roblox Innovation Awards, as well as music experiences featuring The Rolling Stones, Billie Eilish, Stray Kids and many more. This December, the venue will give The Game Awards viewers a new way to come together and participate in gaming's biggest night.
Adults ages 18 and older are Roblox's fastest-growing age cohort. In the third quarter of 2026, they represented 29% of global age-checked daily active users and 37% of U.S. age-checked daily active users, up from 27% and 33%, respectively, in the second quarter.
The Roblox livestream joins The Game Awards' expanding global distribution lineup. The Game Awards 2025 reached an estimated 171 million global livestreams of the full broadcast, up 11% over 2024.
The Game Awards is executive produced by Geoff Keighley and Kimmie Kim. Richard Preuss is the director, LeRoy Bennett is the creative director, and Lara Karchmer is co-executive producer.
For more information, visit TheGameAwards.com.