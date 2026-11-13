November 13, 2026 – Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. today announced that DLC 50 for NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER, featuring the new master playable character Kabuto Yakushi (Sage Mode), is now available through a free update. NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER delivers high-stakes ninja combat like never before in head-to-head 4-versus-4 online battles, with players battling as their favorite characters from the popular manga series. The title is available on PlayStation®4, Xbox One, PC via STEAM® and is compatible with PlayStation®5 and Xbox Series X|S. A free demo LITE version is available on PlayStation platforms for players to discover the game. For more information on the game, please visit www.bandainamcoent.com/games/naruto -to-boruto-shinobi-striker.



Check out the new DLC 50 / Kabuto Yakushi trailer for NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER here: https://youtu.be/x8wbjqNIxpU.



Having achieved the pinnacle of Sage power, Kabuto Yakushi joins the battle as a Heal Type character equipped with a unique set of techniques. Players can utilize Sage Art: White Extreme Attack and Strange Transmission Distant Shadow, alongside the devastating Secret Technique Sage Art: Inorganic Animation to overwhelm opponents with Kabuto's perfected Sage abilities.



NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER DLC 50 also includes the following avatar parts:

*Costume: Kabuto Outfit Sage Mode Version (Male & Female)

*Costume: Kabuto Outfit Young Version (Male & Female)

*Hairstyle: Kabuto (Sage Mode)

*Hairstyle: Kabuto (Young Version)

*Weapon: Kabuto's Serpent

*Honorary Title: The Way of the Sage



A Season Pass 10 bonus is also available, granting players access to the Secret Technique Ninjutsu Majestic Attire: Susano'o, usable by both Attack and Defense Types.



Additionally, the Scroll Lineup will be updated, featuring a powerful new SS+ Weapon, Divine Blade “Ame-no-Minaka,” available beginning today, while Karasu-dachi “Usumidori” and Passion Gear “Power of Youth” are scheduled to join the lineup this winter. Looking ahead, players can also catch a first glimpse of the next master character, Obito Uchiha (Rampaging) as Special Master-Ninjutsu Training Vol. 51, who will also join the roster this winter.



NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER lets players team up with friends in high-octane combat. In head-to-head 4-versus-4 online battles, squads of two will fight simultaneously for shinobi supremacy in a variety of game modes, including Flag Battles, Barrier Battles, and Base Battles. Experience a dynamic third-person gameplay style that includes wall-running, chakra-jumping, kunai-grappling mechanics and a series of stages offering uniquely game-changing terrain.