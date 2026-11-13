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Sneak Peek: Global MapleStory Classic World Reveals Forgotten Hollow Ahead of Nov. 18 Update
10 days ago
LOS ANGELES – November 13, 2026 –Nexon America has revealed a preview of the November 18 update for Global MapleStory Classic World, introducing a brand-new region, festive seasonal events, and system improvements.
At the heart of the update lies Forgotten Hollow, a high-level zone exclusive to Classic World built for levels 39 to 60. Hidden deep within Victoria Island, adventurers can enter through the Tree Dungeon near Ellinia or via the depths of Sleepywood. Ahead of the update, the preview shares an early look at the map layout alongside an early look at what waits inside.
The new region features a new field boss encounter, the formidable Level 60 Rotten Mushmom, which can be defeated for valuable drops. The preview also introduces the NPCs of the Forgotten Hollow, who players can meet and make new friends and stock up on essential items and consumables as their journey continues. Beyond combat and supplies, players can uncover the long-hidden lore connecting Perion's Manji and Arcon, while engaging in social gameplay features that define the MapleStory experience, including Minigames, the Free Market, Maple Chat, Store Permits, and more.
Sneak peek highlights of the November 18 update include:
*Brand-New Region: Forgotten Hollow (Classic World Exclusive)
*High-Level Adventure: Tailored for players levels 39 to 60, hidden deep within Victoria Island.
*Expanded Lore & New Quests: Take on 34 new quests waiting to be discovered in the Forgotten Hollow.
*New Field Boss Encounter: Battle a new field boss in the Forgotten Hollow area, Level 60 Rotten Mushmom.
*Greet New Friends: Meet new NPCs, visit new shops, and hang out with other players.
*Thanksgiving Seasonal Events
*Grandma Benson's Pumpkin Pie: First ever held in 2009, the long lost Thanksgiving tradition returns exclusively to Classic World. Collect pie ingredients across Maple World for nostalgic rewards.
*Escaped Thanksgiving Turkey: Hunt down runaway turkeys hiding across maps for surprise rewards.
*Moon Bunny's Rice Cake Party Quest: Team up with two friends in Henesys Park to make rice cakes to earn EXP and cute Moon Bunny rewards.
*Quality-of-Life Upgrades
*Crafting Level 9 has been unlocked.
*Chat Box Tabs introduced to let players separate megaphone messages from social chats.
*Improved Party Loot Rules.
*New weapons have been added.
At the heart of the update lies Forgotten Hollow, a high-level zone exclusive to Classic World built for levels 39 to 60. Hidden deep within Victoria Island, adventurers can enter through the Tree Dungeon near Ellinia or via the depths of Sleepywood. Ahead of the update, the preview shares an early look at the map layout alongside an early look at what waits inside.
The new region features a new field boss encounter, the formidable Level 60 Rotten Mushmom, which can be defeated for valuable drops. The preview also introduces the NPCs of the Forgotten Hollow, who players can meet and make new friends and stock up on essential items and consumables as their journey continues. Beyond combat and supplies, players can uncover the long-hidden lore connecting Perion's Manji and Arcon, while engaging in social gameplay features that define the MapleStory experience, including Minigames, the Free Market, Maple Chat, Store Permits, and more.
Sneak peek highlights of the November 18 update include:
*Brand-New Region: Forgotten Hollow (Classic World Exclusive)
*High-Level Adventure: Tailored for players levels 39 to 60, hidden deep within Victoria Island.
*Expanded Lore & New Quests: Take on 34 new quests waiting to be discovered in the Forgotten Hollow.
*New Field Boss Encounter: Battle a new field boss in the Forgotten Hollow area, Level 60 Rotten Mushmom.
*Greet New Friends: Meet new NPCs, visit new shops, and hang out with other players.
*Thanksgiving Seasonal Events
*Grandma Benson's Pumpkin Pie: First ever held in 2009, the long lost Thanksgiving tradition returns exclusively to Classic World. Collect pie ingredients across Maple World for nostalgic rewards.
*Escaped Thanksgiving Turkey: Hunt down runaway turkeys hiding across maps for surprise rewards.
*Moon Bunny's Rice Cake Party Quest: Team up with two friends in Henesys Park to make rice cakes to earn EXP and cute Moon Bunny rewards.
*Quality-of-Life Upgrades
*Crafting Level 9 has been unlocked.
*Chat Box Tabs introduced to let players separate megaphone messages from social chats.
*Improved Party Loot Rules.
*New weapons have been added.