J-Novel Club announced on Friday it has added seven new light novel series and six new manga series to its digital lineup.

In addition, the company announced it will release Nahuse's Rebuild World light novel series in print starting on April 27, 2027, and Micoto Sakurai and Levin Aoi's A Royal Rebound: Forget My Ex-Fiancé, I'm Being Pampered by the Prince! manga in print starting on June 8, 2027.

The new light novel licenses include:

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Little Miss Slime Master

Slime Master-chan no VRMMO

Title:Author(s): Azarea (writer), kinshi (illustrator)Release Date: Volume 1, Parts 1 and 2 are available now. Volume 1 eBook will be available on February 12, 2027Summary: Kokoro Shimizu is an ordinary (if somewhat short) girl and also one of the lucky few to play Monster Evolve Online, the latest hit VRMMO. But while everyone else is busy optimizing their teams and tackling the wilds beyond the city walls, Kokoro has a much simpler goal in mind: to relax!

Life is stressful enough as it is, so she doesn't need a video game that stresses her out too. Determined to take things at her own pace, Kokoro immediately sets out to find the perfect way to chill. And what better way than to befriend a new cute, cuddly companion? Naturally, that means she'll need a Slime as her first partner.

Forget dangerous battles and daring adventures. For now, Kokoro and her Slime are here to use their time to the fullest—and it all begins with crafting potions!



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Soldier Maids: Otherworld Cleanup Crew

Ikai Sōmetsu no Soldier Maid

Title:Author(s): kawanabekasima (writer), Ayaka Chihiro (illustrator)Release Date: Volume 1, Parts 1 and 2 are available now. Volume 1 eBook will be available on February 11, 2027Summary: Risk your life. Save your buddies. Avoid death (again). Take down the House. Go home and sleep. Then rinse and repeat.

For Shionne, life as a Soldier Maid is a never-ending cycle of dangerous missions and barely adequate hazard pay. But everything changes when her bosses at the White Sisterhood pair her up with Iris Whitespuria—a shy, eyepatched rookie with a mysterious past. Shionne isn't quite sure what to make of her new partner, and the more time they spend together, the more questions arise.

Who is Iris, really? Why were they paired together? What is she hiding? More importantly, what is the White Sisterhood hiding? Oh, and while she's at it, how can someone this annoying be this cute?!

Shionne is quickly realizing that she's out of her depths in more ways than one. There's only one thing she knows for sure: whatever's going on here is definitely above her pay grade.



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My Leisure Logbook: A Taste of Isekai with the Goddess

Shūmatsu Nonbiri Isekai Bōkentan

Title:Author(s): Daikichi Izumo (writer), ox (illustrator)Release Date: Volume 1, Parts 1 and 2 are available now. Volume 1 eBook will be available on February 5, 2027Summary: Hi, I'm Haruto, and I'm just your average office worker, stuck doing a nine-to-five job that leaves me no time to enjoy life. Or I was stuck, until my thirtieth birthday when my goddess roommate, Lady Sakuya, gifted me the ability to visit another world whenever I please!

There's just one problem: I'm only free on weekends. That leaves me with Saturdays and Sundays to explore this new world, consume its culinary delights, and put my magic to use. Who knows? Maybe I'll even find a girlfriend!

It's exactly what I need to recharge after clocking out for the week... Guess I'm working for a weekend getaway to another world!



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It's a Grown Man's Job to be a Magical Girl

Mahō Shōjo wa Otona no Tsutome desu

Title:Author(s): tabecannon (writer), Mamyoda (illustrator)Release Date: Volume 1, Parts 1 and 2 are available now. Volume 1 eBook will be available on February 8, 2027Summary: If magical girls are fighting to protect mankind, then who is fighting to protect the magical girls?!

In a world fraught with frequent attacks by void beasts, magical girls protect mankind. But because they must draw their power from the support of livestream viewers, these adolescent girls risk their lives in battle knowing that a lapse in judgment—or simply fading from the spotlight—could spell their demise. Society may have accepted this reality, but one man, Shiraha Takatsuka, won't tolerate such heavy responsibilities being forced onto their tiny shoulders! Enter the world's first fully grown man turned magical girl! Now a protector of other magical girls, Shiraha is ready to show the world what happens when a reliable grown-up joins the team to save the world!



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Spector / Spectator: From Supernatural Slump to Viral VTuber!

Kasegi no Sukunai Occult Jimusho Shochō, VTuber ni Naru

Title:Author(s): torigara016 (writer), Yuko (illustrator)Release Date: Volume 1, Parts 1 and 2 are available now. Volume 1 eBook will be available on February 12, 2027Summary: Business is dead at Paradise Lost Investigations. Unfortunately, its director is very much alive and horrifically broke.

Takeshi Sato is struggling to keep his supernatural detective agency afloat when inspiration strikes. VTubers rake in a ton of cash, right? So why not become one himself? With little more than superficial knowledge of the industry and his trusty ghost partner at his side, Takeshi makes his debut as Midnight Psychoknight under a famous VTuber agency.

Naturally, one disastrous debut stream later, and he's cemented as chat's favorite punching bag. But just when he thinks his new career is doomed, his fellow VTubers and real-life friends begin rallying around him. Before he knows it, he's finding his footing and his subscriber count is climbing!

And so the curtains rise on this supernatural comedy filled with wacky hijinks, ghostly mysteries, and one struggling detective's quest for viral stardom!



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Putting a Price on World Peace

Tsuihо̄ Sareta Shо̄nin wa Kin no Chikara de Sekai wo Sukū

Title:Author(s): Daken (writer), Kanase Bench (illustrator)Release Date: Volume 1, Parts 1 and 2 are available now. Volume 1 eBook will be available on February 2, 2027Summary: With no hero to save the world, perhaps money is the answer!

Trao may be a member of the S-rank adventurer party Blue Ring, but as a merchant, he doesn't have much to offer when it comes to combat. So when his comrades learn he's been dipping into the party's funds, they kick him out without a second thought. With nowhere else to go, Trao decides to follow the money—more specifically, the funds he's been redirecting to the all-female party Garnet.

His goal? To take down the Demon King! But this journey is off to a less-than-heroic start, as his new comrades' first order of business is looting the corpses of Trao's former party. With the Demon King's invasion threatening to engulf the world, this pragmatic merchant might just be the unlikely answer to humanity's prayers. After all, saving the world is just another business opportunity!



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Nowhere Isekai: Peace over Power for This Nothin' Bumpkin

Isekai ni Teni Shitara Yama no Naka Datta. Handо̄ de Tsuyosa yori mo Kaitekisa wo Erabimashita.

Title:Author(s): Jaga Butter (writer), Minako Iwasaki (illustrator)Release Date: Volume 1, Parts 1 and 2 are available now. Volume 1 eBook will be available on February 10, 2027.Summary: While trying to get a good seat for the fireworks show, Jin is suddenly caught up in his sister's hero summoning and whisked away to another world. As compensation for the mix-up, the gods grant him overpowered skills, a house, and helpful items. But Jin has no intention of making a name for himself like his sister. No, his goal is to keep his distance from her heroic business and settle into a life of peace and comfort away from it all. But in a world overrun with gods and monsters, even a quiet life can turn into an adventure!

The new manga licenses include:

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Clouds Drift, Love Follows

Ukigumo ni Kofu

Title:) — a J-Novel Heart titleAuthor(s): OnikuRelease Date: Volume 1, Chapter 1 is available now. Volume 1 eBook will be available on January 27, 2027.Summary: In Meiji-era society, where women are expected to abide by rigid rules, how can a girl take love and fate into her own hands?

Itoko Tachibana is an inquisitive young lady who has already been rejected by two potential suitors for being decidedly unladylike. Now facing a third matchmaking meeting, she has little hope of finding a suitable match—let alone love. But her latest prospect, Shun Otori, is quite unlike any man she has encountered before.

A man shrouded in intrigue, Shun has his own reasons for seeking a bride, and his desire for marriage comes with some surprising strings attached. What's more, rumors are circulating that he's broken from his usual patterns to make a connection with Itoko. With society watching their every move and secrets lurking beneath the surface, Itoko must decide whether she will let others dictate her life or dare to let her budding feelings for Shun bloom.



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The Eyes of God Paint the Ashen World with Color: Arise with the Power of Stats-Sight

Hai no Sekai wa Kami no Me de Ayazuku

Title:Author(s): KAZU (original work), Shibakame (manga)Release Date: Volume 1, Chapter 1 is available now. Volume 1 eBook will be available on February 10, 2027.Summary: When the mysterious Cubes descended from the skies, humans gained access to magic, with each person's rank determining their innate strength—and their worth. For Kai Amachi, a lowly Unranker with almost no magical power, life at the bottom means enduring the grunt work of dungeon expeditions for an uncaring party. But with his younger sister, Nagi, relying on him to cover her medical bills, giving up is not an option.

Then disaster strikes when Kai is expelled from his party just as Nagi's condition suddenly worsens. Unless he can pay the enormous hospital fee that is quickly coming due, he may lose his sister forever.

Driven to desperation, Kai takes a gamble on an expedition into an unexplored Cube, risking everything for a reward that could change his fate. Can Kai arise from zero to hero and save his beloved sister? The answer may be right before his eyes...



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Shut-in Savior: Sent to Another World with My House!

Class Teni Shitara, Nazeka Hikikimori no Ore made Isekai ni Tsurete Karetandaga

Title:Author(s): Shinkosei (original work), Yusuke Shirato (manga)Release Date: Volume 1, Chapter 1 is available now. Volume 1 eBook will be available on February 3, 2027.Summary: Masaru Kazuno has had enough. Sick of the rat race, sick of competing, and sick of other people sizing him up, he's decided that the best way to avoid being ranked and ridiculed by his classmates is to stay safe and sound at home...

But when Kazuno's house—and all of his classmates—are suddenly transported to a world of high fantasy, his quiet life is turned upside down. Determined to save those closest to him, Kazuno ventures forth and faces life in the wild... with all the comforts and conveniences of modern living, right at home. Turns out his house might just be the gift that keeps on giving!



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Lacey Longs for Freedom: The Dawn Witch's Low-Key Life after Defeating the Demon King

Akatsuki no Majo Lacey wa Jiyū ni Ikitai

Title:) — a J-Novel Heart titleAuthor(s): Hyogo Amagasa (original story), Chidori Kazura (manga)Release Date: Volume 1, Chapter 1 is available now. Volume 1 eBook will be available on January 13, 2027.Summary: Born with extraordinary magical power, Lacey has spent her entire life bound by a contract to serve her country. With no dreams or aspirations of her own, she's been given just two duties: defeat the Demon King and marry the noble chosen for her so she can bear an heir to inherit her mana. With the first goal completed, she's preparing to fulfill her final duty. But is that really the life she wants?

Her former comrade, Wayne, urges her to dream of a different future, but Lacey has long since resigned herself to her fate. She's even prepared to burn her beloved staff to appease the man she's supposed to marry. Then one day, she and Wayne stumble upon her husband-to-be cheating on her with multiple women, including the princess!

As the scandal comes to light before the king, Lacey finds herself at a crossroads. After a lifetime of having her choices made for her, she finally takes the first step toward the one thing she's never had: the freedom to live for herself.



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Merrily, We Tumble Along

Korogaru Kyōdai

Title:Author(s): Tsubumi MoriRelease Date: Volume 1, Chapter 1 is available now. Volume 1 eBook will be available on February 3, 2027.Summary: Meet Koshiro and Minato! When their parents remarry, the energetic third grader and easygoing high schooler suddenly find themselves sharing a home as brother and sister. There's just one little hiccup: neither of them is quite what the other imagined! Between their very different personalities and the inevitable growing pains of becoming a family, life under the same roof is sure to be anything but predictable.

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I'm Dating a Dark Summoner

Dark Summoner to Dekiteiru

Title:Author(s): ShaohRelease Date: Volume 1, Chapter 1 is available now. Volume 1 eBook will be available on February 10, 2027.Summary: Roni, a righteous and overly serious priest, was less than thrilled when his adventuring party welcomed its newest member: Amona, a dark summoner who makes contracts with demons. The two of them were at odds from the start, but as the saying goes, opposites attract!

This unlikely couple—or not, as one of them would insist—must learn to work together professionally and personally. From tackling problems in the bedroom to exploring dungeons, catching notorious thieves, and fighting powerful monsters, these two are in for all sorts of adventures!



Source: Press release





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