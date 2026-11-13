The official X/Twitter account for the television anime of Nikumura Q's Giant Ojosama (Giant Young Lady) manga revealed on Friday that Rina Kawaguchi will play Stella, another giant girl. The account streamed a character trailer:

The account revealed last week that Risa Imayanagi will play Madoka Ito, a member of the "Secret Service," who also becomes a giant girl.

The anime stars:

Yu Serizawa as Oriko Fujido

Junya Enoki as Dr. Sebastian

The anime will premiere in January 2027.

Hiroshi Ikehata (WITCH WATCH) is directing the anime at Tatsunoko Production. Katsuya Oshima is serving as assistant director. Hajime Mitsuda (Food for the Soul) is the character designer and chief animation director. Yū Satō (Azur Lane: Slow Ahead!) is handling the series composition and script. Yusuke Shirato (Rumble Garanndoll), Kijibato, and Aira (Dream Monster) are composing the music.

The additional staff includes:

Art Design: Takashi Hiruma

Art Director: Akira Ito (StudioARA)

Color Setting: Misako Akama

Photography: Masashi Kamiki (Studio Myu), Yohei Konishi (Studio Twinkle)

Editing: Akinori Mishima

Animation Producer: Miki Kaneko

The story centers around Oriko Fujidō, the scion of an ultra-wealthy family who finds herself growing to gigantic proportions. She had received an entire town as a present on her fourth birthday, but one day, a giant invader attacks her town. Her butler Sebastian offers her a drink that transforms her into a giant, so she strives to protect her town — but just might end up destroying it, throwing the denizens' lives into chaos.

Nikumura Q has been serializing the Giant Ojō-sama manga since July 2020 on Shogakukan's Sunday Webry service. Shogakukan published the manga's 13th compiled book volume on September 11. The manga was nominated by for best web manga in the eighth "Next Manga Awards" (Tsugi ni Kuru Manga Taishō) in 2022, and it ranked #5 in AnimeJapan's sixth "Most Wanted Anime Adaptation" poll the following year.



Source: Giant Ojosama anime's X/Twitter account