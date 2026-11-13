Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Newtype

The Five Star Stories

Titan Manga revealed on Thursday that it has placed a hold on it andmagazine's English release of Mamoru Nagano'smanga to review a situation related to its translation.

ANN reached out to Titan Manga. A spokesperson from Titan Manga provided the following comment:

"We take the quality and integrity of our translations extremely seriously and fully recognize the gravity of this situation. As a precaution, we have placed a hold on distribution while we review the situation and determine the appropriate next steps. We remain committed to delivering an English edition that respects the original work and meets the standards fans deserve."

The company did not specify what the translation situation was in its comments. The first English volume credits Greco D. Espinoza as the translator.

As reported by MangaAlerts and The Beat, several Reddit threads have claimed that Espinoza has worked as a fan translator in the past under the pennames "Wild Fang" and "Ichido Reichan," whose previous fan translation work (including work on Five Star Stories ) has beencontroversial, with accusations of using machine translations, selling bootlegs, and harassing other translators. However, ANN cannot verify any claim that Espinoza has worked as a fan translator under those pennames in the past.

Titan Manga and Newtype are planning to release the first English volume on December 1, following several delays. The companies were originally going to release the first volume on July 7, but delayed it to September 1, and then again to November 17.

Titan Manga describes the first volume:

Set in the vast and tumultuous Joker Star Cluster, this series brings together ancient empires, genetic engineering, and towering mechs known as Mortar Headds—piloted by elite warriors and their genetically engineered companions, the Fatimas. In Vol. 1, we meet Amaterasu, the immortal emperor of the Grees Kingdom, and his destined bride, Lachesis, as they navigate a world of intrigue, warfare, and forbidden power. As interstellar conflict rages, the stage is set for a war that could determine the fate of the galaxy.

Nagano launched his science fantasy manga series in Kadokawa's Newtype magazine in 1986, although the series has been running intermittently since then. To mark the 25th anniversary of the manga in 2011, Kadokawa reissued the existing manga volumes in a "Repeat" edition with previously unpublished art.

The manga went on hiatus in 2006 and relaunched in the magazine's May 2013 issue. It went back on hiatus in spring 2014 as Nagano prepared the 13th compiled book volume for print. The manga resumed from its hiatus in February 2016. The 13th volume shipped in August 2016 after several delays. The 12th volume had shipped in 2006.

Kadokawa released the 19th and most recent compiled book volume on May 9.

Nagano's own Toyspress, Inc. published most of the manga in English. ADV Films released the 1989 anime film adaptation in North America.

Update: Added more details about the claims against the manga's translator, with clarification that ANN cannot verify these claims.

Sources: Email correspondence, Manga Alerts (link 2)





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