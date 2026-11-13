Image via Amazon Japan

Living It Up in Another World Until I Get Bored

Isekai Dо̄raku ni Akitara

The official X/Twititer account for IMAGICA Infos imprint Hero Bunko announced on Friday that author Fudaya Sanmongarasu and illustrator Tomozo's) light novel series is getting a television anime in January 2027.

Hanashi Media licensed the light novels, and it describes the story:

As if the universe heard him, his journey begins sooner than expected. On his way home, he suddenly finds himself stranded in another world-a strange, game-like place governed by levels, magic, skills, and other fantastical rules. And before he knows it, he's acquired tremendous power without even having to work for it. With that kind of strength at his disposal, three paths lie before him: side with humanity and become a hero, join the demons and unleash chaos upon the world... or choose neither and use his newfound power for nothing more than his own amusement. For him, the choice is obvious. And so begins one thirty-something nobody's journey through another world, living exactly as he pleases until he gets bored!

Sanmongarasu debuted the web novel on Shōsetsuka ni Narō in June 2016. The first light novel volume with illustrations by Tomozo shipped in Japan in April 2019, and the eighth volume will ship on November 30. SAA debuted a manga adaptation in Shufunotomo's Hero Comic in July 2025. Shufunotomo published the manga's first compiled book volume on September 30.

Source: Hero Bunko's X/Twitter account