Image via Kakao Entertainment Website © Kakao Entertainment

Kakao Entertainment announced on Friday a live-action television adaptation of Jung1212's baseball webtoon Gifted will premiere on tvN on December 5 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

The webtoon follows Min-yong Jeong, a baseball coach who gains the ability to see players' natural talents and limits to their potential after an accident. He takes over a high school baseball team ranked last nationwide and attempts to recruit Tae-hoon Cha, a player with exceptional natural talent. However, this threatens the position of Seung-il Heo, a pitcher who has worked hard to earn recognition through his efforts.

The story explores the tension between natural talent and hard work, following the players as they confront their own limitations and compete for opportunities. It also depicts the coach and the parents who support their children through the pressures of competitive sports.

Woo-bin Kim stars as Min-yong Jeong, while Eun-soo Seo plays Seo-jin Yoon, a physical education teacher who works to protect the baseball team. Chabin and Si-hyun Han portray Seung-il Heo and Tae-hoon Cha, respectively.

The original webtoon by Jung1212 has been serialized on Kakao Page since 2021.

Jung1212 said the opportunity to adapt the webtoon into a television drama was an unexpected gift. The artist also explained that the story reflects personal doubts about their own talent and creative abilities, adding that viewers may find more meaning in the characters' struggles when considering the questions of talent, effort, and accepting the results of one's work.

Fans can read the official English version of the webtoon on Tapas.

A North American release of the live-action series is not yet confirmed.

Source: Kakao Entertainment's press release