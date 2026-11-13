Image via Kakao Page's website © Kakao Entertainment

The live-action film adaptation of the webtoon Purge List has begun production, with actors Woo-sung Jung, Sung-il Jung, and Ha-joon Wi among its cast members. According to Korean news outlet YTN on November 5, the film is scheduled to premiere in theaters in 2027.

The historical action film centers on Joseon-era political figure Myeong-hoe Han (Woo-sung Jung), a ruthless power broker, and the people whose lives become entangled with his political purges. Sung-il Jung plays Banseok, the leader of a secret organization opposing Han, while Ha-joon Wi portrays Prince Suyang, who seeks to claim the throne.

The supporting cast includes Chang-seok Go as general Jong-seo Kim. Ji-hwan Park, Daniel Choi, and Sung-wook Lee will play members of the Six Martyred Ministers. Other supporting cast members include Gwi-hwa Choi, Bok-rae Jo, Bong-sik Hyun, Yoon-sik Baek, and Moo-sung Choi.

The original webtoon by Jong-hoon Kim gained attention after winning the grand prize at the inaugural Daum Online Comics Contest. The webtoon has recorded 120 million cumulative views on Kakao Webtoon, where it had been serialized between 2014 and 2015.

Currently, an official English version of the webtoon is not available.

Source: YTN (Sung-hyun Kim)